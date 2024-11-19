Subaru importer International Motors to roll out Chinese Xpeng to UK

Xpeng will soon will be launching in the UK after International Motors (IML) revealed plans to roll out the Chinese carmaker to the British market.

IML has imported Subarus and Isuzus to the UK for decades, and for the past two years has offered the GWM Ora brand to UK buyers.

From next year, the company will offer a second Chinese carmaker Xpeng, with the brand declaring the UK is a ‘priority’ market for its European expansion plans.

The first Xpeng to launch in the UK will be the G6 – a pure electric coupe-SUV which will compete with the Tesla Model Y, newly launched Ford Capri and forthcoming BYD Sealion 7.

It’ll offer 800-volt systems for fast charging, and ‘a seamless, AI-integrated driving experience’. The G6 had its UK dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year.

On the continent, the G6 is already on sale and is priced broadly in line with the Model Y, with the Standard Range model – rear-wheel drive with a 66kWh battery pack – pegged at around £40,000. A larger 87.5kWh battery model with all-wheel drive is priced at around £50,000.

IML hasn’t revealed specific dealer network details, but said it ‘seeks alliances with forward-thinking partners’.

‘Our partnership with IM Group marks an important step in Xpeng’s global expansion,’ said Alex Tang, head of international business at Xpeng.

‘We are excited to introduce UK consumers to a new standard in electric mobility, combining innovative technology with exceptional design to deliver an unparalleled experience that meets the demands of today’s drivers.

‘With a vision for AI-defined mobility, we aim to revolutionise the driving experience in the UK, making it safer, smarter, more sustainable and more pleasant in the near future.’

William Brown, managing director at International Motors Ltd, added: ‘We are delighted to formally announce a distributor partnership with Xpeng.

‘IML has been working with Xpeng for some time, and this was highlighted with the UK debut of the Xpeng G6 at the world-famous Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year.

‘This new long-term agreement demonstrates IML’s ambition to seek alliances with forward-thinking partners that share the company’s values.

‘Both parties look forward to launching the impressive G6 to UK customers in early 2025.’