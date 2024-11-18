Used Car Awards 2024: Everything you need to know about next week’s event

Car Dealer’s Used Car Awards for 2024 is now just a week away, and as the excitement builds up we’ve put together this handy guide to the big event.

We received hundreds of nominations over the past few months and they were gradually whittled down to a shortlist – no mean feat – from which the winners and highly commended placed firms in the categories will be announced. They’re all listed below.

The glittering ceremony – headline-sponsored by Black Horse – is being held at The Brewery in London next Monday (November 25) and will be hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer himself, aka Mike Brewer.

It all starts at 6pm, and to help people who are coming to the awards, here’s what’s what.

Where is it being held?

The Brewery’s full address is:

52 Chiswell Street

London

EC1Y 4SD

How do I get there?

If you’re travelling by car, there’s no parking on site. The nearest car parks are NCP London Barbican (158-170 Aldersgate Street, EC1A 4HY) and NCP London Finsbury Square (Finsbury Square, Finsbury, EC2A 1RR). There’s also limited pay-and-display parking in nearby streets.

The Brewery is near Liverpool Street, Moorgate and Barbican stations and served by various bus routes. You can also find the venue via its what3words – ///alert.cities.slick.

Where can I stay?

If you’re looking for accommodation, The Brewery has this handy guide.

What’s the dress code?

It’s strictly black tie. This is THE event of the used car calendar after all, so only fine attire will do!

What’s the timetable on the night?

6pm: Arrive for the drinks reception, sponsored by Motors

6.45pm: Make your way to the awards

7.15pm: The first part of the awards (categories below)

8pm: Dinner

9.45pm: The second part of the awards (categories below)

10.45pm: The awards end. We’ve then got a fun casino, sponsored by Motors – more details below. But if that isn’t your thing, there’ll be a disco provided by a DJ

Midnight: The 2023 Car Dealer Used Car Awards officially end and the afterparty – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video – gets underway for those who have a ticket

Is there a raffle?

There is indeed and it’s for a very worthy cause – the automotive industry charity Ben – so please remember to bring plenty of cash with you for the special envelopes. We’ll also be able to take card payments for donations.

The draw will be made during the event, with these fantastic prizes:

£100 Amazon gift voucher, donated G3 Vehicle Auctions

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine with coffee pods and a display drawer, thanks to Warrantywise

A collection of premium Autoglym products worth more than £200

products worth more than £200 A place at the RAC Dealer Network Annual golf day at Carden Park

Annual golf day at Carden Park Two passes to Silverstone Festival 2025, thanks to Mike Brewer

£100 voucher towards any package holiday, cruise or tour from Road Trip Club

Motors Fun Casino

After the awards have finished, the fun casino will open, where you can compete for some terrific prizes.

Just hand in your Motors casino cheque from your table to collect your chips and you’ll be in with a chance to win these John Lewis vouchers:

£500 – 1st prize

£350 – 2nd prize

£150 – 3rd prize

The winners will be those who have the most chips at the end of the night and they’ll be contacted by Motors to collect their prizes.

Make sure you register how many chips you have at the end of the night by saying to the croupiers ‘Cash me in’.

Can I go to the afterparty?

The afterparty, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video is taking place in the Grubstreet Author area of The Brewery, specifically in the Sample Room.

It gets underway at midnight with revellers invited to party well into the wee-small hours. The event is strictly ticket-only and a limited number of spaces are still available. If you want to bag your place at the exclusive event, then email [email protected].

How about social media?

We positively encourage you to shout about the event on your preferred platforms – please use the hashtag #UCAwards.

When will I get my ticket?

If you have secured your place at the 2024 Car Dealer Used Car Awards then your e-ticket should be sent to your chosen email address today (Nov 18). Please be aware that it may end up in your junk folder so be sure to check! If you have not received your ticket by the end of the day then please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

Anything else?

We’ll be tweeting the results as they happen. You’ll also find a full round-up on this website tomorrow, as well as extensive coverage in the next edition of Car Dealer Magazine.

Be seeing you!

Used Car Awards 2024 Shortlist/Order Of Ceremony

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards

Estelle Miller, EV Experts

Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Jay Manek, Mercland

Joe Betty, Berrow Motors

Carite Service Centre

Greg Mitchell Motors

Grimsdyke Service Station

Maple Garage

Snows Accident Repair Centre

Anchor EV

Drive Green

EV Experts

Luscombe Leeds

RSEV (R Symons)

Acklam Car Centre

Alexanders Prestige

Berrow Motors

GVE London

Saltmarine Cars

Acklam Car Centre

Berrow Motors

Bowen’s Garage

James Glen Car Sales

Prestige Diesels & Sports

FOW Car Supermarket

Frosts Cars

Hilton Garage

MB Motors Ballymena

Richlee Motor Company

Carsa

Frosts Cars

Great Central Auto

Norwich Car Store

Pershore Motor Group

Alexanders Prestige

Beechwood Autos

GKirby Collection

Romans International

Targa Florio Cars

Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Joanna Smith, Wink Cars

Lee Ferguson, Pine Lodge Cars

Mark Gothard, Rangebrook

William Lee-Kemp, Auto Sportiva

Ashley Richards, GKS of Ivybridge

Lewis Ball, Norwich Car Store

Louis Gaskin, Snows Peugeot Portsmouth

Oliver Sutherland, Sutherland Automotive

Patricia McMahon, Saltmarine Cars

Acklam Car Centre

Alexanders Prestige

Beck Evans

Prestige Diesels & Sports

Redgate Lodge

Greg Mitchell Motors

LM Motor Company

MB Motors Ballymena

Maple Garage

Pine Lodge Cars

Affordable Prestige Cars

Arena Cars Ltd

Mercland

Motors For Less

Richtoy Subaru

Anchor Vans

Beechwood Autos

J&S Van Centre

Vanbase

Vanstar

Carbase

Hilton Car Supermarket

Steven Eagell

Sytner Group

TrustFord

Used Small Car

Used Mid-Sized Car

Used Luxury Car

Used Performance Car

Used AFV

Used Commercial Vehicle

Used Car of the Year

NexCar

Nolan Cars

Norwich Car Store

Sansoms Specialist Cars

Strenue

Carbase

Carsa

FOW Car Supermarket

Hilton Car Supermarket

Hilton Garage

Crompton Way Motors

Paragon Cars London

Prestige Diesels & Sports

Quattro Tech Cars

Small Cars Direct

Alyn Brewis

ASK Motors

RS Car Sales

Spencer’s Car Sales

ZG Prestige

Auto Sportiva

Browns Car Company

Infinity Motors

Rangebrook Ltd

Redgate Lodge

Greenhous

Snows Motor Group

Swansway

TrustFord

Wilsons

