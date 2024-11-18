Used Car Awards 2024: Everything you need to know about next week’s event

Car Dealer’s Used Car Awards for 2024 is now just a week away, and as the excitement builds up we’ve put together this handy guide to the big event.
We received hundreds of nominations over the past few months and they were gradually whittled down to a shortlist – no mean feat – from which the winners and highly commended placed firms in the categories will be announced. They’re all listed below.
The glittering ceremony – headline-sponsored by Black Horse – is being held at The Brewery in London next Monday (November 25) and will be hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer himself, aka Mike Brewer.
It all starts at 6pm, and to help people who are coming to the awards, here’s what’s what.
Where is it being held?
The Brewery’s full address is:
52 Chiswell Street
London
EC1Y 4SD
How do I get there?
If you’re travelling by car, there’s no parking on site. The nearest car parks are NCP London Barbican (158-170 Aldersgate Street, EC1A 4HY) and NCP London Finsbury Square (Finsbury Square, Finsbury, EC2A 1RR). There’s also limited pay-and-display parking in nearby streets.
The Brewery is near Liverpool Street, Moorgate and Barbican stations and served by various bus routes. You can also find the venue via its what3words – ///alert.cities.slick.
Where can I stay?
If you’re looking for accommodation, The Brewery has this handy guide.
What’s the dress code?
It’s strictly black tie. This is THE event of the used car calendar after all, so only fine attire will do!
What’s the timetable on the night?
- 6pm: Arrive for the drinks reception, sponsored by Motors
- 6.45pm: Make your way to the awards
- 7.15pm: The first part of the awards (categories below)
- 8pm: Dinner
- 9.45pm: The second part of the awards (categories below)
- 10.45pm: The awards end. We’ve then got a fun casino, sponsored by Motors – more details below. But if that isn’t your thing, there’ll be a disco provided by a DJ
- Midnight: The 2023 Car Dealer Used Car Awards officially end and the afterparty – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video – gets underway for those who have a ticket
Is there a raffle?
There is indeed and it’s for a very worthy cause – the automotive industry charity Ben – so please remember to bring plenty of cash with you for the special envelopes. We’ll also be able to take card payments for donations.
The draw will be made during the event, with these fantastic prizes:
- £100 Amazon gift voucher, donated G3 Vehicle Auctions
- Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine with coffee pods and a display drawer, thanks to Warrantywise
- A collection of premium Autoglym products worth more than £200
- A place at the RAC Dealer Network Annual golf day at Carden Park
- Two passes to Silverstone Festival 2025, thanks to Mike Brewer
- £100 voucher towards any package holiday, cruise or tour from Road Trip Club
Motors Fun Casino
After the awards have finished, the fun casino will open, where you can compete for some terrific prizes.
Just hand in your Motors casino cheque from your table to collect your chips and you’ll be in with a chance to win these John Lewis vouchers:
- £500 – 1st prize
- £350 – 2nd prize
- £150 – 3rd prize
The winners will be those who have the most chips at the end of the night and they’ll be contacted by Motors to collect their prizes.
Make sure you register how many chips you have at the end of the night by saying to the croupiers ‘Cash me in’.
Can I go to the afterparty?
The afterparty, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video is taking place in the Grubstreet Author area of The Brewery, specifically in the Sample Room.
It gets underway at midnight with revellers invited to party well into the wee-small hours. The event is strictly ticket-only and a limited number of spaces are still available. If you want to bag your place at the exclusive event, then email [email protected].
How about social media?
We positively encourage you to shout about the event on your preferred platforms – please use the hashtag #UCAwards.
When will I get my ticket?
If you have secured your place at the 2024 Car Dealer Used Car Awards then your e-ticket should be sent to your chosen email address today (Nov 18). Please be aware that it may end up in your junk folder so be sure to check! If you have not received your ticket by the end of the day then please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.
Anything else?
We’ll be tweeting the results as they happen. You’ll also find a full round-up on this website tomorrow, as well as extensive coverage in the next edition of Car Dealer Magazine.
Be seeing you!
Used Car Awards 2024 Shortlist/Order Of Ceremony
Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards
Estelle Miller, EV Experts
Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge
Jamie Caple, Car Quay
Jay Manek, Mercland
Joe Betty, Berrow Motors
Carite Service Centre
Greg Mitchell Motors
Grimsdyke Service Station
Maple Garage
Snows Accident Repair Centre
Anchor EV
Drive Green
EV Experts
Luscombe Leeds
RSEV (R Symons)
Acklam Car Centre
Alexanders Prestige
Berrow Motors
GVE London
Saltmarine Cars
Acklam Car Centre
Berrow Motors
Bowen’s Garage
James Glen Car Sales
Prestige Diesels & Sports
FOW Car Supermarket
Frosts Cars
Hilton Garage
MB Motors Ballymena
Richlee Motor Company
Carsa
Frosts Cars
Great Central Auto
Norwich Car Store
Pershore Motor Group
Alexanders Prestige
Beechwood Autos
GKirby Collection
Romans International
Targa Florio Cars
Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Joanna Smith, Wink Cars
Lee Ferguson, Pine Lodge Cars
Mark Gothard, Rangebrook
William Lee-Kemp, Auto Sportiva
Ashley Richards, GKS of Ivybridge
Lewis Ball, Norwich Car Store
Louis Gaskin, Snows Peugeot Portsmouth
Oliver Sutherland, Sutherland Automotive
Patricia McMahon, Saltmarine Cars
Acklam Car Centre
Alexanders Prestige
Beck Evans
Prestige Diesels & Sports
Redgate Lodge
Greg Mitchell Motors
LM Motor Company
MB Motors Ballymena
Maple Garage
Pine Lodge Cars
Affordable Prestige Cars
Arena Cars Ltd
Mercland
Motors For Less
Richtoy Subaru
Anchor Vans
Beechwood Autos
J&S Van Centre
Vanbase
Vanstar
Carbase
Hilton Car Supermarket
Steven Eagell
Sytner Group
TrustFord
Used Small Car
Used Mid-Sized Car
Used Luxury Car
Used Performance Car
Used AFV
Used Commercial Vehicle
Used Car of the Year
NexCar
Nolan Cars
Norwich Car Store
Sansoms Specialist Cars
Strenue
Carbase
Carsa
FOW Car Supermarket
Hilton Car Supermarket
Hilton Garage
Crompton Way Motors
Paragon Cars London
Prestige Diesels & Sports
Quattro Tech Cars
Small Cars Direct
Alyn Brewis
ASK Motors
RS Car Sales
Spencer’s Car Sales
ZG Prestige
Auto Sportiva
Browns Car Company
Infinity Motors
Rangebrook Ltd
Redgate Lodge
Greenhous
Snows Motor Group
Swansway
TrustFord
Wilsons
