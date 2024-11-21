Jaguar faces heavy flak for new look as it reveals teaser image of concept car

Jaguar has faced a wave of criticism following its controversial relaunch which saw it unveil a new logo and an advert with no cars in it.

Yesterday, the brand unveiled a further teaser image of its concept car on social media sites to growing levels of confusion.

The internet has been awash with anger ever since the brand’s new direction was unveiled on Tuesday.

The company showcased a new logo, which combined upper and lower case letters, as well as a host of creative adverts emblazoned with marketing slogans that included ‘live vivid’ and ‘copy nothing’.

Numerous members of the Jaguar team have posted comments on social media sites, including X and LinkedIn, and have been met by a large number of negative comments towards the changes.

Even the world’s most powerful car manufacturer boss Elon Musk – now President Elect Donald Trump’s right hand man – waded into the debate, asking the firm ‘do you sell cars?’.

Many lament the fact the brand has moved away from its ‘rich heritage’ and ‘alienated current owners’.

Jaguar says it will hold on to just 15% of its current clients as it moves towards an electric-only brand. Three new cars, all costing more than £100,000, will be launched from 2026 and sold from just 20 showrooms in the UK – down from 83.

Managing director Rawdon Glover posted on LinkedIn that this was the ‘biggest step change in Jaguar’s history’.

He said: ‘A new era begins for Jaguar. This is an incredibly exciting time for the whole team. To re-imagine such a globally renowned brand really is a once in a lifetime opportunity.’

However, some joked in response that Jaguar had used up ‘seven of its nine lives’ on the relaunch.

Of the 149 comments on Glover’s post, the majority were exasperated at the new look.

Some did point out, though, that this launch had got people talking – and added ‘if it was designed to do that, it’s certainly worked’.

Tom Goodwin’s response, a consultant, was typical of those on Glover’s update: ‘Since this is called a teaser, I’m really hoping for a “reveal” tomorrow with a line like “with heritage like ours, who needs a revolution” and then all will make sense.

‘But right now it looks like you’ve created literally the perfect video to cause the greatest possible stress to the very most loyal customers you’ve ever had.’

His comment is merely a taste of the hatred that had been unleashed by a brand video which showed sci-fi like characters wandering around in a world of primary colours and no cars.

The Daily Mail called the rebrand ‘woke’ and a ‘disaster’ while media outlets across the world have questioned the bizarre imagery used by the car manufacturer.

On Instagram, Jaguar has deleted all its old pictures and now has just two posts.

Yesterday, it revealed a further teaser of the design concept that will be showcased at Miami Art Week in early December, and the majority of the comments on the post feared ‘the death of the brand’.

Designer Gerry McGovern said at the launch that the new look was designed to ‘make you feel uncomfortable’ but was required as, in his opinion, Jaguar had ‘not been allowed to be unique’ up until now.

If the goal was to get the world talking about the brand again, some would say the campaign has been an overwhelming success.

On X, where owner Elon Musk asked if the brand sold cars, Jaguar’s post has been viewed 97m times.

Jaguar responded by inviting Musk to the car’s unveiling on December 2 in Miami for a ‘cuppa’. He didn’t reply.

Martin Brundle, the former racing driver and Sky F1 host, said: ‘I have no idea what this is about, but it’s genius. Everyone is talking about Jaguar in a moment of time when they’re not actually making cars.’

Jaguar has taken all cars off sale for a year until the new models arrive in 2026. Glover told Car Dealer this was a ‘firebreak’ – an intentional gap left between the old and new to give customers the opportunity to get used to the new image.

More Jaguar

Jaguar insists it will still be able to look after its existing client base – some 240,000 owners in the UK – even when the new cars and smaller dealer network is in place.

Responding to comments on social media platforms, Jaguar called its rebrand ‘a renaissance’ and a ‘pivotal moment’.

‘This is not the end,’ said the car maker. ‘This is the new beginning.’

Designer McGovern added: ‘We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.’