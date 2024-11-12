‘Firebreak’ – Jaguar says pulling new cars from sale was ‘strategic decision’ not a mistake

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover has revealed taking new cars off sale for more than a year was a ‘strategic decision, not a mistake’.

Branding the move a ‘fire break’, the JLR executive told journalists that it was an intentional move that will help the car maker reset customer expectations.

Jaguar has stopped selling new cars to customers as it prepares its new identity and models for launch.

The British car maker will soon be launching a new look, brand identity and cars as it aims to become an EV-only manufacturer by 2026.

However, the transition has meant dealers have been left with no new cars to sell to consumers while the car maker prepares for its new future.

Last week, Jaguar stopped selling new cars with only orders already in being fulfilled. It means customers cannot order a new Jaguar from a dealership until 2026.

Asked if it was embarrassing to have no new cars on sale, Glover – formerly UK managing director for JLR – told journalist it was a ‘strategic move’.

‘It is a firebreak that will give customers and dealers the chance to reset as we move towards this new era for the brand,’ said Glover.

The comments were made at a briefing Jaguar held with journalists on Monday. The brand unveiled its new look, plans and a design concept – the details of which are embargoed until later this month.

A spokesperson for Jaguar told Car Dealer: ‘Sales of current Jaguars in the UK have come to an end as we prepare to relaunch the Jaguar brand from December 2024.

‘UK clients will be able to buy current Jaguar models on an approved pre-owned basis through our UK retail network, and for existing Jaguar clients, servicing, repairs, and warranty work will continue through our Jaguar authorised repairer network.’

Jaguar was at pains to point out that a small number of Jaguar I-Pace models will be available for corporate customers until early 2025, but these are not being sold to consumers. However, its remaining dealers will be involved in the handover process.

The embargo on Jaguar’s new corporate identity will be lifted on November 16.