Jaguar’s new logo combines upper and lower case letters as it doubles down on electric future 

Jaguar has unveiled a new logo which has combined upper and lower case letters into one word as it promises its future will be fully electric.

Utilising a new font, designed especially for the manufacturer, the logo spells the word ‘JaGUar’.

The car maker says this ‘geometric form’ has ‘seamlessly blended upper and lower case characters in visual harmony’.

The new logo forms part of sweeping changes led by Jaguar boss Rawdon Glover and design chief Gerry McGovern.

The car maker has also unveiled its ‘Strikethrough’ – a barcode-like 16 horizontal lines of equal weight – which will be used across its brand image.

There’s also more ‘exuberant colours’ and a ‘reimagined’ Jaguar leaping car – the ‘leaper’ – and a monogram JR to be stamped across its cars and advertising.

And the firm has confirmed its future will be all electric as it believes this is where the market is heading.

Jaguar boss Glover – who previously headed up JLR’s UK operations – hopes the new brand look will enable a ‘complete reset’ and ‘change people’s perceptions’ of the car maker.

A design concept for the first of three new cars will be unveiled at Miami Art Week on December 3.

Glover told journalists at a special unveiling of the new look brand last week, embargoed until today, that it had intentionally taken new Jaguars off sale for a year to allow everyone the chance to get used to the new brand.

He said: ‘From a marketing sense, at the moment, there are lots of people out there that know what Jaguar stands for, and actually it doesn’t stand for them, and we’ve seen that in terms of how they’ve responded to the offering that’s been in the market for the last 10 or 20 years.

‘So we need to change people’s perceptions of what Jaguar stands for. And that’s not a straightforward, easy thing to do. We’re all super busy as consumers, and actually it takes time to reconfigure how we perceive brands.

‘So actually having a fire break, if you like, in between old and new is, in that context, actually, very helpful.’

Glover added that would be ‘painful’ for the car company because of a lack of revenue but that he believed it was ‘the right thing’ to help ‘build the brand for the long term’.

Designer Gerry McGovern added: ‘Jaguar has its roots in originality. Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that “a Jaguar should be a copy of nothing”.

‘Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around “Exuberant Modernism”. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless.

‘We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.’