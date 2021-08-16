Arnold Clark adds Bumper aftersales payment services across network

Dealer group Arnold Clark has announced it’s added Bumper’s aftersales payment services across its network.

Covering 160 of Arnold Clark’s dealerships in Scotland and England, the rollout comprises the in-store and online digital payment of servicing, accident repairs and MOTs as well as parts and accessories on the group’s Autoparts eCommerce platform.

Bumper’s payment solutions have also been embedded within Arnold Clark’s video health checks to ensure all customers are offered complete payment flexibility and convenience.

Aftersales customers will be offered the option of Bumper’s interest-free Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) services under the Arnold Clark Easy Pay banner, enabling them to spread costs over three months (£50 to £5,000), six months (£250 to £5,000) or 10 months (£500 to £5,000).

Additionally, the deal provides a Pay-Now option for customers choosing to settle the full balance of aftersales work online. This service works via SMS or email, giving customers a convenient and secure way to pay for their repairs remotely.

Jack Allman, CCO and co-founder of Bumper, said: ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with Arnold Clark, one of the biggest and most progressive franchised dealer groups in the UK.

‘We’ve been working closely with the Arnold Clark team for a number of months to create a seamless finance platform.

‘The launch marks one of the most integrated rollouts of our payment platform, creating faster approvals and less administration for busy workshops, while offering customers more convenience and flexibility in how they settle their bills.’

Commenting on the partnership, Scott Grant, Arnold Clark’s group aftersales director, said: ‘We are really excited to be working with Bumper to help further digitalise our aftersales processes.

‘We have been impressed by the speed of the rollout, along with the support and reporting capabilities of their platform.’

Picture, top: Bumper co-founders James Jackson, CEO (left), and Jack Allman, COO (right)