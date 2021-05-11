Arnold Clark adds new benefits package for apprentices that will see high performers paid more

Arnold Clark has launched a new apprentice scheme with added benefits, including increasing their wages based on performance.

The dealership that placed at the top of the Car Dealer Top 100 is preparing to recruit its first group of apprentices since the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK.

It believes the new scheme is industry leading and it has been based on other incentive schemes used within the dealer group.

Apprentices will be reviewed across a range of criteria, including timekeeping, mentor assessment and departmental feedback.

High performing apprentices will then be able to increase their wages.

The hope is that a structure like this will put apprentices in control of their career from the start of their employment at the dealership.

Arnold Clark has also said it will be offering fully-funded intensive driving courses for all new recruits, along with two attempts at their theory and practical driving tests.

Arnold Clark already pays apprentices above minimum wage and 91 per cent go on to a full-time position within the business.

Scott Grant, Arnold Clark Group aftersales director said: ‘We’re proud to be leading the way with this new programme, recognising our apprentices for the work they put in and the commitment they show.

‘An apprenticeship is a huge step for a young person, and we have a duty of care to set them up with skills they can use throughout their entire working lives. Now we’re giving them more control, putting them in the driving seat when it comes to their earnings.

‘Apprentices remain the lifeblood of Arnold Clark and we believe they deserve more opportunities to prove themselves and be recognised.

‘An apprenticeship is far more than just a job, or even just an education. We believe in providing them with as many opportunities as they’re willing to take and in giving them real-life skills that will set them up for the working world.

‘While Arnold Clark already has an outstanding track record for apprenticeships, these added incentives will make our apprenticeship programme the most attractive in the industry.’