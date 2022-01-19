Log in
Arnold-Clark-stock-imageArnold-Clark-stock-image

News

Arnold Clark faces objections to lights proposal as resident says car supermarket is already like the Blackpool Illuminations

  • Dealership wants to install extra lights to advertise Renault and Dacia brands
  • Car supermarket is criticised for night-time lights already being so bright that birds think it’s the day
  • Comparison is made to famous coastal tourist attraction and Wembley Stadium’s floodlights

Time 42 seconds ago

Plans by Arnold Clark to add more lights to its Motorstore car supermarket in Warrington have enraged a resident, who says it’s already like the Blackpool Illuminations.

The dealership replaced a Toys R Us store on the Gemini Retail Park and has now lodged an application with Warrington Borough Council to put up two 6.5m illuminated signs to advertise the Renault and Dacia brands.

But according to the Warrington Guardian, a resident of Goldcliff Close, which is opposite the site, has objected, saying things are already so bad with lights on at the Motorstore throughout the night that ‘the local robins are singing all night thinking it is daylight’.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

They added that the light is so strong that ‘since they moved into this location it has been like looking at Blackpool Illuminations every night’ and that it was similar to Wembley Stadium’s floodlights.

He says he has lived there for 30 years but that Toys R Us never caused a problem.

‘Why Arnold Clark needs to fully light up its total car park at full brightness continually at night is beyond me,’ his letter to the council’s planning committee says.

‘Maybe they should consider switching the existing lighting down before trying to introduce even more brightness with these proposed signs.’

Advert

An objection has also been raised by a fellow neighbour, who wrote: ‘The current signage and lighting is already intrusive. There is no need for any more.’

Car Dealer has asked Arnold Clark for a comment.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51