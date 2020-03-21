ASE Global launches central information resource

AUTOMOTIVE industry adviser ASE Global has launched a central information resource to help car retailers and manufacturers deal with the impact on businesses caused by Covid-19.

Curated on ASE Global’s LinkedIn page, it will offer real-time insights from its experts around the world on the implications for clients and partners. The advice will cover:

• Practical operational working practices to keep the business going

• Cashflow management

• Cost control ideas, including initiatives introduced by industry suppliers

• A summary of government initiatives, including details on how to access support

• A forum for sharing OEM responses

The advice will be updated daily, with contributions invited from across the industry.

ASE Global said it had worked with most of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers and their dealer networks for nearly 50 years and during that time had helped to guide its clients through various challenging scenarios.

It added that the current unique event had significant implications for the global automotive industry because of the inter-dependence of supply chains and customers, and that it had seen successes and failures in how the Chinese industry has coped with the crisis and would be sharing these learnings.

ASE Global chairman Mike Jones, pictured in an introductory video on the LinkedIn page, said: ‘We want to reassure all our clients that we stand with them through this most difficult period and will aim to deliver the most up-to-date insights and expert commentary via our Covid-19 response.

‘This is an incredibly dynamic situation, but our expert industry team will react in real time to best-practice initiatives and stimulus packages authorities will implement to support business. Whilst the impact will be different for each business, by creating a forum for best practice to be shared, we can quickly help businesses adapt and survive.’

It can be found at linkedin.com/company/ase-plc/.

