Are car dealerships, garages and MOT centres still open for business?

Are car dealerships and garages still open for business? It’s a question a lot of people are asking at the moment – and the answer is an emphatic YES!

During this time of national crisis, car dealers are still very much open for business but they are having to change the way they work and offer services to the public.

Here, we detail the steps car dealers, garages and MOT centres are taking to change the way they work and explain how those who haven’t done it yet, can adapt to the coronavirus crisis.

This post is designed to help both car dealers and garage owners who are looking to change during this difficult time while also answering the many questions consumers may have about the industry at this time.

Are car dealers still selling cars?

Yes, absolutely they are. Depending on the dealership, the circumstances are different. Some are offering appointments only, so it’s best to call the dealership before you attend. However, dealers up and down the country are putting plans in place to continue to service customers who need a new car. PCPs and finance deals will be coming to an end and by contacting a dealership customers will still be able to arrange a new deal.

#Congratulations to Karen who picked up car number seven recently from salesman Wayne at #Arbury in #Walsall. This time she chose the stunning All-New #Peugeot208 in #FaroYellow, the perfect colour to brighten up a dull day! @PeugeotUK pic.twitter.com/pvaOP0ZX8g — Arbury Motor Group (@ArburyGroup) March 20, 2020

How long will car dealerships be allowed to stay open for business?

Currently, that remains unclear. The prime minister has ordered pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities to close, but currently other businesses remain open. The steps were put in place to help cut down on unnecessary social interactions. Until such a time as a wider shut down of businesses is unveiled, car dealerships will remain open, but will have to drastically change the way they do business.

Can we still offer test drives?

Dealers can still offer test drives, but the health and safety of employees and members of the public should be carefully considered. Cleaning and disinfecting cars, keys and anything else you may touch is vitally important. Think about whether you can actually let the customer do the test drive alone and whether your insurance will allow that. Many dealers are turning to virtual test drives and online video solutions too. Here’s what dealer group Waylands are doing to keep sales going in this time.

What precautions should we take if we’re staying open for business?

As above, if you’re staying open for business, social distancing is vital as well as a cleaning regime. Most dealers are running on a skeleton staff and have sent many employees home. In these critical times it is vital that interaction is kept to an absolute minimum, but by taking precautions it is still possible to keep a business running. Hand washing, as little interaction as possible and making sure anyone who has any of the government-listed symptoms of coronavirus stays at home for 14 days is critical.

How can we ensure our service and MOT bays stay open?

An online booking system could help keep service and garages remain open. Some service centres are offering to collect customer cars and deliver them back to reduce social interaction – cleaning and disinfecting them as they do. Reassurance is key here: Customers still need to service and MOT their cars but they will want to do so while staying as healthy as possible. Dealers, garages and MOT stations that can offer a service still with staff that take into account the government advice will still gain business.

In these difficult times, it is important to think of all the ways you can to reassure customers that they can still use your services and stay risk free. By being socially responsible at this time, we can all help to fight the spread, but keep the wheels turning. Again from Waylands, here’s a look at how the dealership is dealing with after sales.

Is it worth investigating online solutions to keep us open for business?

Absolutely it is. There are plenty of providers offering online sales solutions for dealers and many have rolled these out in recent months. If you don’t have a full end-to-end online sales solution in place on your website, you could consider other alternatives like payments over the phone and simply dealing with customers remotely. This does come with challenges, as you’ll read below, but it shouldn’t be impossible.

Am I allowed to just sell online?

There are regulations you need to think about if you are planning on selling cars online. In particular you need to be mindful of the Distance Selling Regulations. Our friends at Lawgistics warn that you need to be aware that ‘customers could have the right to cancel the contract for UP TO A YEAR after delivery if they are not advised of the right to cancel the contract’. Lawgistics has some very useful wording on what to add to contracts if you do decide to sell online which include a 14-day right to change their mind, not accepting returns of cars that have been damaged or similar, and detailing an excess mileage charge.

Can I take payments over the phone?

Absolutely – and with so many people now keeping themselves to themselves by choice or necessity, it makes more sense than ever to do so now to keep the money coming in. The actual process is swift and easy for customers – always a plus – and getting set up is a simple two-stage process too, according to mobiletransaction.org

First, you need a virtual terminal, which is basically an app on your browser that lets you process debit and credit card payments securely. There are a number of providers out there, each with their pros and cons, but some of the most popular that you might want to check out and compare are Worldpay, Sage Pay, Square, and PayPal. (Please note, this is not an official endorsement of any of them.)

Secondly, it’s vital you ensure that the payments are secure, and to do that you have to be PCI DSS-compliant. (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard in full). Not only does it provide peace of mind for the customer, but it also protects you since the customer isn’t physically present, meaning it’s a transaction that’s more vulnerable to fraud, therefore it’s probably best to use a provider that can guarantee compliance. Once that’s all done, you’re ready to accept payments, and your provider will guide you through the simple process.

What are other dealers doing to stay open during this time?

A lot. Keep an eye out on this website over the coming weeks and months and we’ll keep you abreast of all the latest news and information as dealers battle to keep their businesses open. If you’ve found a solution, a success story or want to share your experience, get in touch with the Car Dealer team on (023) 9252 2434.

Where can I talk to other dealers?

The Car Dealer Forum is a busy, bustling and helpful community of dealers who are all in the same boat. During these periods of isolation you can join them and chat about what is working and what isn’t. The Car Dealer Magazine team can be found in there too and it’s a great place to share experiences of what you’re doing to keep business running.

