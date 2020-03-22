The question as to whether customers need to get their car serviced or MOT-tested during the coronavirus crisis is looming large.

With many people self-isolating, social distancing and trying to stay at home, whether it is worth going out of the house for a car service or MOT is a question on everyone’s lips.

The main problem is if this stops, garages and car dealerships that are already suffering will suffer even more – but is that something that needs to happen to protect our country’s health?

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE: Are car dealerships, garages and MOT stations still open?

Car dealerships and garages will also be fielding a large number of calls from concerned customers wanting to know what the official advice is.

Here is the very latest information that we have, which we will update as often as we get new details. This post is designed for both car dealers, garages and MOT station owners as well as advice for the general public

Do I still have to get my car MOT-tested during the coronavirus outbreak?

Currently, yes you do. If your car needs an MOT you should book it in with a garage in time so that you don’t fall foul of the law. Garages and car dealerships are working with customers to try to offer the safest possible ways to do this. Some are collecting cars from customers and cleaning them carefully afterwards.

Most car dealerships and garages will have plans in place to ensure that you can still get your MOT carried out during this time. Garages are regarded as an essential service, so assuming they don’t suffer staffing problems because of self-isolation, they’ll certainly be open for you – assuming the tests themselves aren’t halted temporarily.

Will MOT tests be cancelled during the coronavirus outbreak?

Currently, there are no official plans to cancel MOT tests during the crisis, with many car dealerships, garages and MOT stations remaining open to carry out the work.

However, it’s not without question that tests may be suspended. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has suspended driving tests and MOTs for lorries, buses and trailers for three months from March 21. There is currently no official word on whether this will be the same for passenger cars and other vehicles.

As it stands, you still need an MOT to drive your car legally and for your insurance to be valid.

What happens if MOT tests for cars are suspended?

If the DVSA suspends all MOT tests then there is a chance the government will put in place an exemption certificate programme, as it did recently in Northern Ireland for most cars when MOT stations there closed because of faults with lifts. It’s believed this would allow drivers to continue driving their cars legally until MOT tests could resume.

How have other countries dealt with MOT tests during the crisis?

If the UK does go into lockdown there is a chance that MOT test centres may remain open as they’re providing a ‘necessary

What should I do if my car does not have an MOT?

Currently, if your car does not have an MOT certificate and you cannot get out to get it tested because of the coronavirus, then you must SORN it. SORNed cars must be kept off roads on a driveway or similar and cannot be used on the public roads.

When we asked the DVSA for information on MOT tests it said it was under review but the official stance hadn’t changed as yet.

A spokesman said: ‘Our priority is helping everyone keep their vehicle safe to drive, but drivers in self-isolation should not take their vehicle to be tested. ‘Requirements relating to vehicle use and testing are currently under review in light of the coronavirus, with further updates to be provided in due course.’

The spokesman added that if the MOT expires during a period of self-isolation, drivers can make an application to SORN their vehicle and apply for an MOT test once their period of isolation is over.



It also explained that motorists are able to get an MOT up to one month before the expiry of the current tests, so it might be worth considering bringing the MOT forward by a few weeks.

Does my car need a service during the coronavirus crisis?

The answer to this question is yes – and most car dealerships and garages are well set up to offer you servicing. Some garages are offering home mechanics to do basic work, others are picking up cars and doing the work then returning them.

If your car is due a service to keep the manufacturer warranty in place, it is strongly advised that you speak to your local dealer and ask what the arrangements are.

Dealers should offer customers everything they can to make sure it is easy – and safe – to have the work completed. Unless car dealerships, garages or MOT stations close, car owners will be expected to have their cars looked after as per the manufacturer guidelines.

If I don’t get my car serviced at this time will it invalidate my warranty?

Yes, it most likely will. All the time car dealerships and garages are open for business, which they are now, you will need to use best endeavours to get your car serviced. Remember a full service history is vital to protect your car’s residual value – but above all else the servicing programme will keep your car safe and spot any problems early.

How can I book my car in for a service or MOT during this time?

ADVERTISEMENT

Car dealerships and garages are offering a variety of online booking methods for customers so they can make arrangements to have their cars looked after. It is best to call your dealership or garage before visiting and asking what their arrangements are to deal with your work.

Garages and car dealerships rely on servicing work to keep their wheels turning, so think long and hard before cancelling appointments. These professionals are working hard to keep their businesses running and your support will make all the difference to them.

If you or anyone else in your household has a high temperature or a new and continuous cough, follow this advice. Find out more about how to isolate at home: https://t.co/BLpg0v94DL#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mOfmNAYa31 — NHS (@NHSuk) March 21, 2020

How can I – and those who work on my car – remain safe and infection-free if I have to get the work carried out?

First, if you have any of the government-listed symptoms of the coronavirus follow its advice to stay indoors and self-isolate. A car MOT or service is not worth risking the health of the nation.

Garages and car dealerships should be following these rules too and staff with any symptoms should not be at work.

However, if you are fit and healthy, there are still precautions you can take. Ensure your car is cleaned down with antibacterial wipes when you get out of it. Clean the gear knob, the wheel and door handles as well as anything else that you touch regularly. This will help reduce the risk, but it won’t remove it completely.

Remember, social distancing is vital, so try to hand your keys over by leaving them somewhere secure and keep a two-metre distance from anyone else. Keep your time outdoors to a minimum, and if the garage or car dealership offers to collect from you then take them up on the offer – leaving keys outside and reducing any need to get close to each other.

Technicians should wear gloves and clean down your car using similar disinfection routines when they hand your car back to you.

Last updated: Sunday, March 22, 1731