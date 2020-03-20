The suppliers cutting costs, offering free trials and other help to car dealers now

Suppliers to the motor trade are rallying around to help dealers who are facing a devastating loss of revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A raft of free tools, offers and payment breaks have been offered by suppliers to assist car dealers get through these tough times.

As many dealerships have faced revenues disappear, many have been calling on industry supplier to help them cut costs. In this post we round up what we know so far.

AA Cars

The used car search platform has offered to half dealers’ bills for April and May. Customers were being contacted on Friday (March 20) with details, but do not need to do anything as the discount will automatically be applied.

Auto Trader

Auto Trader has announced a temporary relief package over its fees in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an unscheduled update to the London Stock Exchange, it noted said car dealers were ‘facing unprecedented levels of uncertainty’ because of coronavirus and that the government was urging companies ‘to rally round to help the collective national effort’.

As a result, all customers will not be charged for their advertising packages throughout April. In addition, it will be letting them defer paying for their March advertising by 30 days.

Carwow

Carwow has launched a ‘Delivery & Disinfection’ service to ease remote purchasing and help dealers sell to customers who are avoiding social interaction.

It is pointing customers to dealers who can deliver home-based test drives and have their new cars delivered to their homes once the deal has been agreed.

‘Delivery and disinfection’ will see the delivery driver spray and wipe down the interior, keys and door handles. They will also drop documents through the customer’s letter box, meaning a zero-contact buying experience.

Codeweavers

The firm is offering car dealers three months’ free use of its Checkout and Remote Apply tools to help their businesses get through the coronavirus crisis.

It will mean customers can buy vehicles and finance them remotely, which will be of vital commercial importance to dealerships – as many people self-isolate and quarantine themselves.

eBay Motors Group

The group has announced it will not charge dealers for advertising in April. The group is also extending payment terms on March invoices to assist dealers and says it will be ‘constantly reviewing the situation to support the dealer community’.

Phill Jones, head of eBay Motors Group, said: ‘I am pleased that we are able to provide this support to our customers at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation to understand impact on future invoices.

‘We sincerely hope that this helps our dealers through this unpredictable period and that government support helps to stabilise our prized industry.’

WhatCar?

Car dealers and manufacturers will be given free access to the WhatCar? New Car Buying platform from April to the end of June and those currently using the solution will not be charged for access. Dealers will not be contractually tied in as part of the offer either.

