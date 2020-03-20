Coronavirus: Codeweavers offers dealers free support

DIGITAL commerce services specialist Codeweavers is offering car dealers three months’ free use of its Checkout and Remote Apply tools to help their businesses get through the coronavirus crisis.

Chief executive Roland Schaack said: ‘Codeweavers are acutely aware of the stresses that many businesses are under at the moment. It’s clear that face-to-face contact is going to be severely restricted for a long time to come and so it’s going to be critical to be able to facilitate remote/online sales.

‘Because of this, we have decided to offer retailers who don’t have access to similar tools from their web providers three months’ free use of some of our newest online and showroom digital commerce tools.’

It will mean customers can buy vehicles and finance them remotely, which will be of vital commercial importance to dealerships – as many people start to self-isolate and quarantine themselves, there is likely to be a significant drop in showroom visits.

Checkout lets customers buy vehicles from home, as well as allowing them to add the retailer’s optional extras, apply for finance and arrange collection or delivery.

Meanwhile, Remote Apply lets retailers generate various vehicle and finance offers to send to customers, which they can then review and personalise before making their appplication.

Schaack added: ‘Here at Codeweavers, we have a clear, well-defined plan that will enable us to provide continued support for our services throughout the crisis.’

It can be contacted on 0800 021 0888.

