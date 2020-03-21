AA Cars halves customer bills for dealers

AA Cars is to halve customer bills for all dealers on its platform during April and May to help them during the Covid-19 crisis.

Car dealers advertising on the AA Cars platform are being contacted with details, but they don’t have to do anything as the discount will be applied automatically.

James Fairclough, pictured, chief executive of the AA’s used car search platform, said: ‘We know that these are extremely challenging and worrying times for all dealers, big and small. Many will already be experiencing a very tough trading environment, which may continue for many weeks if not months.

‘We are here to support our car dealer community however we can, and we will be working hard to help our partners to continue to trade during this time.

‘As an industry, it’s important that we all work together to overcome the big challenges that we now face, and for this reason we have taken the decision to offer all dealers who advertise on AA Cars 50 per cent off their monthly invoices for April and May.

‘Given the unprecedented circumstances, we feel it is the right thing for us to do to support our customers in this way, many of whom have been loyal partners for a number of years. We hope this will help our dealers to navigate through this very difficult situation.’

