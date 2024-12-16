ASK Motors – Used Car Dealership: 51 – 100 Cars Winner 2024

West Midlands car dealer ASK Motors scooped the prestigious Used Car Dealership Award in the 51-100 cars category at this year’s Used Car Awards.

The second generation family business stood out as the winner in what was a highly competitive category with a wide range of fantastic entries in 2024.

The award is judged by Car Dealer’s mystery shoppers who look at the customer service and performance of the dealership throughout all stages of the buying process.

The best used car dealership titles are some of the hardest fought, with absolutely stand-out reviews, stock presentation and mystery shopper experience a must.

ASK Motors was started by brothers Tom Singh and Avtar Singh in 1988 and has grown tremendously over the decades.

Today, with their sons, Jay Singh and Kay Singh, at the helm, ASK Motors has expanded from a local dealership into a national brand, renowned for its customer-first approach and commitment to excellence.

Jay Singh, Sales Director at ASK Motors, said: ‘Winning this award gives us a nice feeling, especially because we’re a family-run business in Walsall. To be recognised by the trade is a big thing.’

He added: ‘We run our company with family values at its core, which influences how we treat our customers. That makes all the difference. It’s been an amazing evening, and we’re thrilled to have been successful’

James Baggott, founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, commented: ‘Running a used car business can be tough, but matching the right car to the right customer is incredibly rewarding.

‘The 51-100 cars section was highly competitive this year, so congratulations to the ASK Motors team – this victory shows they have plenty to shout about!’

Awards host and Wheeler Dealers TV presenter Mike Brewer added: ‘Very well done to ASK Motors.

‘They’re doing everything right, and the fact that they’ve been operating for over 36 years tells its own story. Great customer service, great cars – what’s not to like?

‘This is a brilliant result for the team, and they should feel very proud. Nice one.’

Pictured above: Jay Singh and Kay Singh of ASK Motors on stage at the Used Car Awards with compere Mike Brewer, right, and Tim Smith, Head of Black Horse