Log in
Aston Martin DB12, via PAAston Martin DB12, via PA

News

Aston Martin narrowed losses by 90% and boosted volumes in third quater

  • Pre-tax was narrowed by 90% to £12.2m in Q3
  • Wholesale volumes soared by 14%
  • Bosses see ‘growth opportunities’ in near future

Time 10:04 am, October 30, 2024

Aston Martin beat analyst forecasts and narrowed losses in the third quarter, latest results show.

The luxury sports car maker lowered its pre-tax loss by 90% to £12.2m, while wholesale volumes soared by 14% to 1,641 cars.

However, total wholesale volumes for the year-to-date are 17% down on 2023, standing at 3,639, which it put down to a transition to a new range of models including its Vantage and DBX707 models.

Advert

Bosses said the firm is trying to manage supply chain issues which it warned last month would hit annual production by about 1,000 fewer cars.

Meanwhile, it has also been battling a ‘weak macroeconomic environment’ in the key Chinese market. A recent downward trend in Chinese sales continued in the most recent quarter, with year-to-date volumes falling 54% compared with the same point in 2023.

Since Aston Martin was bought by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll in 2020, it has pushed on with a swathe of new model launches in a bid to turn its ailing fortunes around.

Advert

It recently appointed a new chief executive, Adrian Hallmark, who joined in September amid a ramping up of sales of its new Vantage and DBX707 models, which it said helped boost production volumes.

The company is also set to introduce its new V12 Vanquish model imminently, and has signed deals for new showrooms in the UK.

Hallmark said: ‘I can already clearly see growth opportunities for the company as we bring incredible products to market and deliver on our vision to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British performance brand.

He added: ‘We will drive profitability through a forensic approach to cost management and unrelenting focus on quality with a more balanced delivery profile in the future for our full range of new core models.’

Quarterly revenue was up 8% on last year, at £391.1m, while net debt was up £1.21bn, up 62% on the same period last year.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108