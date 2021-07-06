Log in
Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback go on sale

  • Fully electric cars are said to have a range of up to 316 miles
  • Prices start at £40,750 and top £51,300
  • Deliveries of Q4 e-tron have started, with Sportback set to arrive in October

Audi’s fully electric cars the Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback are now on sale, costing £40,750 and £42,250 respectively.

Available with either a 52kWh or 77kWh battery, they boast a range of up to 316 miles and are tech-heavy inside.

They can charge at speeds of 100 or 125kW respectively, with a five to 80 per cent charge taking just 38 minutes at 125kW.

Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro

The Sportback variant features a more raked roofline

The cars come in Sport, S Line, Edition 1 and Vorsprung specifications, and at the entry-level of the Q4 range – the Q4 35 e-tron and Q4 35 e-tron Sportback – the car uses a 52kWh battery linked to a 125kW electric motor.

In both cars, this powertrain manages a 0-60mph time of nine seconds, going on to a top speed of 99mph.

The certified range of the Q4 35 is 208 miles, with the Sportback’s range yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Q4 40 e-tron’s battery increases to 77kWh, while the electric motor pushes out 150kW. That means a 0-60mph time of 8.3 seconds, with a claimed electric range of 316 miles. Prices for this model start at £44,990.

At the top is the Q4 50 e-tron, again using a 77kWh battery but with a pair of electric motors – one on each axle – that together make 220kW and a 0-60mph time of 5.9 seconds.

Audi says this version, which starts from £51,370, will give 295 miles once WLTP testing is finished.

Customer deliveries of the Q4 e-tron are under way, with Sportback variants set to hit the UK in October.

