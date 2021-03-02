Finance company Auto Service Finance has rebranded as Bumper as the Financial Time has announced it as one of Europe’s fastest growing companies.

The UK-based company provides car owners with an interest-free payment platform to fund servicing and repair work.

It debuts at number 89 in the newly published FT1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies of 2021. It was the 21st fastest growing UK business in the rankings.

It first launched in 2014, with the business based in Sheffield and London, and has since helped 100,000 car owners fund their car repair bills.

Bumper now works with more than 2,500 franchised dealers and 650 garages.

As part of the rebrand, it announced it will support this campaign with B2B and consumer marketing.

James Jackson, CEO and co-founder, said: ‘We’re delighted to be acknowledged by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe, the recognition comes at an important time for us as we start the next phase of our growth as Bumper.

‘The time was right for a rebrand and the new name will help further differentiate our Buy Now Pay Later proposition as we rollout new funding solutions.

‘We believe the distinctive new branding will resonate with businesses and car owners. It’s a shorter and more memorable name.

‘Bumpers protect cars and we’re doing the same for their owners by sparing them the financial impact of finding a lump sum to pay for distress purchases.’