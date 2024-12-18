Auto Sportiva – Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars Winner 2024

Prestige car dealership Auto Sportiva has been named the Used Car Dealership of the Year in the over 100 cars category at this year’s Used Car Awards.

This year’s judging was particularly difficult with plenty of tough competition in highly sought after category, but Auto Sportiva stood out from the crowd.

The judges were impressed with the excellent levels of care and attention they provide to customers, and the high quality of the vehicles they stock and supply.

Auto Sportiva opened in 2007 and has grown to become one of Kent’s leading sports, prestige and luxury car dealerships, offering a wide range of well-presented and highly-specced stock from their showroom in Tonbridge.

It was noted by the awards judges that the team truly has customer service at its heart, and that the team can be proud of the fantastic reputation they have built, both locally and nationwide.

Auto Sportiva

Browns Car Company

Infinity Motors

Rangebrook Ltd

Redgate Lodge

Owner and director William Lee-Kemp said: ‘We are naturally delighted to have been awarded a trophy at this year’s Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards. It means a huge amount to all of us.’

James Baggott, editor and founder of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘Many congratulations to the team at Auto Sportiva.

‘They have triumphed in a category that is always keenly fought so they should definitely feel thrilled by their amazing achievement. It really is something to shout about!’

Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer said: ‘Competition has been particularly fierce at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards this year, so the Auto Sportiva team should be feeling very proud of their victory here tonight.

‘Auto Sportiva smashed it in the ‘Over 100 Cars’ category, in which we assess the bigger operators in the used car market.

‘They ticked every box and got everything right when we researched the business, and we received polite and prompt responses when we carried out our mystery shopping. This is a banging result for everyone involved so well done all.’

Pictured above: Mike Brewer (far right) next to Auto Sportiva owner Will Lee-Kemp with his team and Blackhorse’s Tim Smith (far left)