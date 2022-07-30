Auto Trader boss Nathan Coe on the biggest threats to car dealers

Car dealers need to prepare for big changes coming to the automotive industry if they’re to survive and thrive in the coming years.

Auto Trader CEO Nathan Coe has told Car Dealer that he believes the car industry is ‘well placed’ to be around for a ‘very long time to come’ – but there are obstacles to watch out for.

Coe was speaking to Car Dealer as part of a special Investigation video into how Auto Trader grew into the advertising giant it is today.

Coe said: ‘I think the car industry itself is likely to be around for a very, very long time to come. So I think as an industry, actually, it’s pretty well placed to cope with the threats to come.

‘Who does well in the industry is probably the more important thing.’

Coe said he believed electric vehicles will shake up how the industry performs both in new and used car dealerships.

‘I do think electric vehicles are going to come at us very, very quickly,’ he said.

‘Certainly as a new car retailer, if you’re not good at electric vehicles, you could find yourself caught out very quickly.

‘For anyone that’s in used cars, it’s easy to not be thinking about electric now because they make up such a small proportion of the car park.

‘But the reality is, at some time in the next 10 years, electric vehicles are going to be the sorts of cars that you need to be good at selling.

‘And at some point, they’re going to be most of the cars that you’re selling. So thinking forward, even though the business is so much about trading day to day, you need to know that your business is at some point going to need to be ready for electric in terms of how you prep vehicles, store vehicles, what you do on batteries, and how you sell those cars.’

Agency sales

Coe also believes that electric cars will have a knock-on impact to new car dealers as manufacturers roll out more agency agreements for sales.

These will see car manufacturers sell new cars directly to consumers on their websites with car dealers paid a fee to hand them over.

Coe added: ‘Tesla don’t have franchise networks, they don’t have dealerships, they’re operating in a different way. We know through agency agreements, other manufacturers are getting closer to that.

‘The industry itself is in a really good position, and fundamentally people are going to want cars, and the freedom and independence that they provide.