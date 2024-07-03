Auto Trader – Online Advertiser for Used Cars 2024

For used car dealers, the challenge of getting good quality stock in front of the right buyers is one that can make or break a business.

That means that our Online Advertiser for Used Cars award is one of the most hotly contested prizes of this year’s awards.

Our highly commended firms – Motors and CarGurus – impressed our readers with their brands and slick websites but in the end it was Auto Trader that retained the crown it previously won in 2022 and 2023.

After starting out as a magazine in 1977, Auto Trader has been an off-the-scale success story throughout the digital age.

The company is now the UK’s largest automotive platform and has more than 90% prompted brand awareness with consumers. It also attracts more than 85m cross-platform visits each month.

The firm currently has a record 14,000 retail partners and lists a whopping 435,000 cars every day.

While recent years have seen the firm branch out into new car listings, it is used cars that remain the company’s bread and butter and it continues to provide the best service to retailers and customers.

It has also won in our Online Advertiser for New Cars category, marking another successful year for the outfit.

Reacting to the win, Rebecca Clark, group sales director of Auto Trader, said: ‘As always, it’s absolutely fantastic to win one of these awards and awesome to have the recognition, being voted for by the industry ultimately.

‘We’re not just for used cars, clearly, we also do new, but we absolutely recognise that this is our heritage.

‘We’re just proud to keep delivering on behalf of our retail partners, hopefully helping them to remain profitable through the Auto Trader platform.

‘It feels fantastic. We really, really do appreciate it.’

Auto Trader has been a serial award winner at the Car Dealer Power Awards over the years and Clark says the brand’s long and proud history is certainly a help when it comes to keeping ahead of the competition.

She added: ‘At Auto Trader, obviously we have lots of heritage and we always talk about that heritage, but we also talk about how it’s heritage combined with innovation, from our perspective.

‘We obviously have the consumer brand – Auto Trader is phenomenal in terms of the trust we have with car buyers, and we’ve sustained that for well over 40 years now.

‘Then equally, we have innovation through data and insight, product development and looking at tools and platforms that our retailers use.

‘Together, those things for the consumer side and the retailer side just really put us in what we believe is a great position.’