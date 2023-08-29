Auto Trader reveals which used car prices have risen most this month with shock model coming out on top

In recent times it seems as though there have been almost daily headlines about plummeting used EV prices and which models are losing the most value.
The likes of the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace have all taken hefty hits over the last year but for traditionally-powered used cars the picture could not be more different.
Auto Trader’s latest Retail Price Index recently revealed that overall, used car retail prices have risen for 41 months in a row.
So which models have seen the biggest hikes? Using the same data, we can now reveal which used cars have seen their values rise most this month.
The figures, which look at cars sold in the the month ending August 20, show that the Peugeot Partner Teepee saw the biggest hike, with a year-on-year rise of 17.1 per cent.
The list is dominated by small, affordable cars with the likes of the Fiat Panda, Volkswagen Beetle and Hyundai i30 all making the Top 10.
There is also room for the Volkswagen up!, Citroen Berlingo and Hyundai i10. The only model from a premium brand to appear on the list is the Mercedes SL Class.
The full list can be seen below…
Top 10 used cars which have seen the biggest rise in value this month
10. Seat Ibiza
Average asking price: £10,112
Year-on-year growth: 9.6%
9. Hyundai i10
Average asking price: £8,448
Year-on-year growth: 9.6%
8. Hyundai ix20
Average asking price: £8,788
Year-on-year growth: 10.1%
7. Citroen Berlingo
Average asking price: £12,849
Year-on-year growth: 10.6%
6. Mercedes SL Class
Average asking price: £27,252
Year-on-year growth: 11.5%
5. Volkswagen up!
Average asking price: £9,072
Year-on-year growth: 11.7%
4. Hyundai i30
Average asking price: £10,472
Year-on-year growth: 12.1%
3. Volkswagen Beetle
Average asking price: £8,093
Year-on-year growth: 12.2%
2. Fiat Panda
Average asking price: £6,562
Year-on-year growth: 13.3%
1. Peugeot Partner Teepee
Average asking price: £10,125
Year-on-year growth: 17.1%