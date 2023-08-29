Auto Trader reveals which used car prices have risen most this month with shock model coming out on top

In recent times it seems as though there have been almost daily headlines about plummeting used EV prices and which models are losing the most value.

The likes of the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace have all taken hefty hits over the last year but for traditionally-powered used cars the picture could not be more different.

Auto Trader’s latest Retail Price Index recently revealed that overall, used car retail prices have risen for 41 months in a row.

So which models have seen the biggest hikes? Using the same data, we can now reveal which used cars have seen their values rise most this month.

The figures, which look at cars sold in the the month ending August 20, show that the Peugeot Partner Teepee saw the biggest hike, with a year-on-year rise of 17.1 per cent.

The list is dominated by small, affordable cars with the likes of the Fiat Panda, Volkswagen Beetle and Hyundai i30 all making the Top 10.

There is also room for the Volkswagen up!, Citroen Berlingo and Hyundai i10. The only model from a premium brand to appear on the list is the Mercedes SL Class.

The full list can be seen below…

Top 10 used cars which have seen the biggest rise in value this month

10. Seat Ibiza

Average asking price: £10,112

Year-on-year growth: 9.6%

9. Hyundai i10

Average asking price: £8,448

Year-on-year growth: 9.6%

8. Hyundai ix20

Average asking price: £8,788

Year-on-year growth: 10.1%

7. Citroen Berlingo

Average asking price: £12,849

Year-on-year growth: 10.6%

6. Mercedes SL Class

Average asking price: £27,252

Year-on-year growth: 11.5%

5. Volkswagen up!

Average asking price: £9,072

Year-on-year growth: 11.7%

4. Hyundai i30

Average asking price: £10,472

Year-on-year growth: 12.1%

3. Volkswagen Beetle

Average asking price: £8,093

Year-on-year growth: 12.2%

2. Fiat Panda

Average asking price: £6,562

Year-on-year growth: 13.3%

1. Peugeot Partner Teepee

Average asking price: £10,125

Year-on-year growth: 17.1%