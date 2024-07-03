Autoglym – Cleaning Product 2024

It goes without saying that clean cars sell quicker. Shiny stock is far more attractive to any prospective buyer.

With so many products on offer to dealers, there’s now no excuse to have mucky motors.

One firm that really sparkles in the minds of dealers is Autoglym – the winner of the 2024 Cleaning Product award.

‘We are absolutely delighted to win this award again,’ said head of trade at Autoglym Paul Rowlands. ‘This award is so close to our hearts and we never take winning it for granted. We are always so very grateful to everyone that votes for us.’

The firm, based in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, has won this category numerous times over the years. But why is it so well loved by dealers across the UK?

‘As a British manufacturer, we’re very, very proud of the products that we make,’ said Rowlands. ‘We’ve been in business for 59 years in the UK and we operate in 46 countries around the world – and innovation is at the heart of what we do.

‘Our products are very well known, but we feel our service is of equal importance.

‘We see all of our customers as our partners, and we really try and work in partnership with them to deliver that real added value.

‘This partnership allows them to deliver great results on their vehicles really quickly and easily, really cost-efficiently and with less impact on the environment. And as a partnership, we all pull in the same direction and it’s served us well.’

The past 12 months have been a busy time for the company with it continuing to innovate.

‘It’s always busy here at Autoglym as we work across many sectors of various automotive industries,’ he explained.

‘We’re constantly looking at how we can improve what we currently have and how to accommodate what is a changing market. We are currently looking at electric vehicles and many other things that are coming into the sector.

‘We’ve had a really strong start to 2024 across the business, and it’s all hands to the pump to make sure that continues.’

Rowlands concluded: ‘Everyone here at Autoglym is delighted with this award.

‘We really are one team – from the people at head office and in the factory to the team out on the road. Everyone plays a part in what we do and we are thoroughly delighted.’