Autoglym Lifeshine – Highly Commended Paint Protection Provider of the Year 2023

Autoglym are serial winners in the Car Dealer Power Awards, with customers praising the value and performance of their product again and again.

Its Lifeshine paint protection has long been a popular product, and its latest CeraFuse version has continued that trend.

This year the firm has picked up the highly commended award in the Paint Protection category.

Speaking to Car Dealer, it said: ‘Autoglym are delighted to be highly commended in this category and would like to thank all their staff for their hard work and dedication to launching our new LifeShine CeraFuse paint protection system earlier this year.

‘As a team we are immensely proud of the product, its launch and the growth this package brings to our customers and their customers equally.

‘Car Dealer Power awards acknowledging LifeShine’s place in the market is huge praise, and one we are especially honoured to have been awarded.

‘Industry awards are intrinsic to the world of automotive, not only for the accolades and celebrations for the suppliers, but for the industry as whole – industry awards bring the entire network of suppliers and customers together and keeps everyone engaged in the future of the industry.

Autoglym added: ‘We are excited to be working on several projects to further enhance our LifeShine offering to our customers, continuing to put innovation and sustainability at the forefront of our research and development’