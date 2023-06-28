Log in

Car Dealer Power

Autoglym Lifeshine – Highly Commended Paint Protection Provider of the Year 2023

  • Autoglym are highly commended as Paint Protection Provider of the Year for 2023
Advert

Time 6:32 pm, June 28, 2023

Autoglym are serial winners in the Car Dealer Power Awards, with customers praising the value and performance of their product again and again.

Its Lifeshine paint protection has long been a popular product, and its latest CeraFuse version has continued that trend. 

This year the firm has picked up the highly commended award in the Paint Protection category.

Advert

Speaking to Car Dealer, it said: ‘Autoglym are delighted to be highly commended in this category and would like to thank all their staff for their hard work and dedication to launching our new LifeShine CeraFuse paint protection system earlier this year. 

‘As a team we are immensely proud of the product, its launch and the growth this package brings to our customers and their customers equally. 

‘Car Dealer Power awards acknowledging LifeShine’s place in the market is huge praise, and one we are especially honoured to have been awarded.

Advert

‘Industry awards are intrinsic to the world of automotive, not only for the accolades and celebrations for the suppliers, but for the industry as whole – industry awards bring the entire network of suppliers and customers together and keeps everyone engaged in the future of the industry.

Autoglym added: ‘We are excited to be working on several projects to further enhance our LifeShine offering to our customers, continuing to put innovation and sustainability at the forefront of our research and development’

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51