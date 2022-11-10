Autoguard Warranties wins Used Cars NI deal to support Northern Ireland motor dealers

Autoguard Warranties has made its mark on Northern Ireland with a dedicated account management and claims team based in the Belfast.

Through the partnership with Used Cars NI, the independent dealer network will have direct access to join the multi-award-winning provider and unrivalled suite of products to increase their profits.

Autoguard Warranties CEO, Robert Dockerill, said: ‘I am very pleased to announce the partnership between Used Cars NI and Autoguard Warranties to further support the motor dealers in Northern Ireland, reflecting the joint values we share when adding value to the motor dealers and making them more money.

‘From the opening of the Autoguard Warranties office in Belfast, investing in growing the team, to partnering with Used Cars NI, these milestones have enabled us to provide a continuous service to the Northern Ireland Dealer Partners and their customers, to the highest regard.

‘Our dedicated Area Sales Managers and claims team have recently been recognised for going above and beyond for our Dealer Partners, as we were named the winners of the Extra Mile Award at Car Dealer Power 2022.

‘We look forward to sharing our award-winning account management with the Used Car NI network.’

Used Cars NI is Northern Ireland’s leading automotive digital marketplace, advertising more NI cars than any other website.

Stephen Kelly, CEO at Used Cars NI, added: ‘Supporting our dealer partners throughout the sales journey has been a key focus for the business since 2006.

‘Autoguard’s local investment in recent years, alongside their award winning warranty products has made the partnership a natural fit for Used Cars NI.

‘Both companies now look forward to working together to help local dealers evolve and develop new warranty programs to drive efficiencies and profit centres into 2023.’

About Autoguard Warranties

Autoguard Warranties Ltd is a business to business provider of extended warranty and insurance services to motor dealerships around the world.

It takes care of the financial liability a motor dealer has when they sell a used vehicle, in addition to creating upselling opportunities that benefit both dealership and customer alike.

The firm enables businesses to generate profit through the extensive suite of multi-award-winning value-added products.

Enquire to become an Autoguard Warranties dealer partner today here.