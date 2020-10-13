Automotive Compliance is to be PSA Retail UK’s main firm for Financial Conduct Authority compliance.

It will act over general insurance and credit broking permissions across PSA’s Robins & Day Peugeot, Citroen and DS dealerships.

Paul Speakman, joint founding director of Automotive Compliance, said: ‘We have been a partner of Robins & Day Vauxhall through Go Motor Retailing for a number of years, where they have acted as an appointed representative, and were pleased to be invited to be part of the tender process.

‘We have strong links across the industry and welcome PSA Retail UK to our appointed representative network.

‘We currently work with over 300 motor retail companies, fast approaching 1,000 dealership locations throughout the UK, in supporting their FCA compliance.

‘We are very much looking forward to extending and building our relationship across the Robins & Day brand and enjoying a long and fruitful partnership.’

Simon Lawrence, chief financial officer for PSA Retail UK, added: ‘We were very impressed with their presentation plus the service we have received at our Vauxhall dealerships and are very confident that Automotive Compliance will be an excellent business partner.’