BCA remarketing sites in Derby and Peterborough face threat of closure

BCA has begun consulting with staff at its Derby and Peterborough remarketing sites as part of a wider restructuring programme, it confirmed to Car Dealer today.

It said the review had highlighted a ‘need to rebalance some areas of our network’, but it wouldn’t be drawn on whether the two sites would be closed.

BCA’s statement follows the news that it was holding consultations with staff at its Sandwich remarketing centre, with the employees there rumoured to have been put on seven weeks’ notice as of the beginning of this month.

Assuming the Derby and Peterborough sites are shut, it will leave BCA with just the Nottingham centre in the East Midlands region and Bedford, Corby, Thurleigh plus Upper Heyford in the east of England.

A BCA spokesperson told Car Dealer today: ‘BCA has entered into consultation with some of our people at our remarketing centres in Peterborough and Derby respectively to discuss a proposed restructure.

‘Like all businesses, BCA needs to evolve its operating model in line with the changing external environment and needs of our customers to ensure we continue to provide market-leading service and support.

‘BCA continues to invest heavily in the scale and diversification of our physical estate, developing facilities and building further capability in areas such as cosmetic and mechanical enhancement, as well as building remarketing capability across our vehicle preparation centres as we seek to make our entire physical footprint multi-functional.

‘In line with these developments, we have taken the opportunity to review the scale and capability of our remarketing network to ensure we fully support our customers’ strategic objectives.

‘This review highlighted the need to rebalance some areas of our network to position ourselves appropriately across the UK and identified the need for restructuring our footprint in the east of England.

‘Until consultation with our people has concluded, BCA is unable to comment further at this time.’

Pictured at top via Google Street View is BCA’s Peterborough site