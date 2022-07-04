BCA rumoured to be closing Sandwich site

BCA is believed to be closing its remarketing centre in Sandwich.

Car Dealer understands that staff at the Kent site were put on seven weeks’ notice as of July 1.

If the Ramsgate Road centre does close, it’ll leave BCA’s London-South in Crawley, Paddock Wood in Tunbridge Wells and Kingsnorth in Rochester as the only BCA sites serving the south-east of England.

Like all BCA sites since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sandwich hasn’t conducted physical auctions but has operated an online service with click-and-collect delivery.

The site has also been used for single vehicle refurbishment.

BCA told Car Dealer that it was in consultation with staff on a ‘proposed restructure’ but refused to confirm if the site will close.

‘BCA has entered into consultation with some of our people at BCA Sandwich in Kent to discuss a proposed restructure,’ a spokesperson said.

‘The Sandwich site has predominantly been utilised for single-brand OEM refurbishment.

‘In line with the changing external environment and the well-documented impact on new car supply, BCA remains focused on evolving its operating model to ensure that we continue to provide a market-leading service to all of our customers.’

They added: ‘Until consultation with our people has concluded, BCA is unable to comment further at this time.’