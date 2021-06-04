Beechdale crowned Alfa Romeo Retailer of the Year

Alfa Romeo has named Beechdale Motor Group, in Derby, as its retailer of the year at their annual awards.

The dealership faced stiff competition from across Alfa’s UK network but eventually came out with the top gong.

The retailer was commended for exceeding expectations – particularly against Quadrifoglio targets.

It also posted excellent customer satisfaction figures.

There were honourable mentions at the awards for Thames Slough and Research Garage in Nuneaton – who both recorded impressive sales volume.

Jordan’s, in Hull, was also commended for its performance against targets.

Damien Dally, Alfa Romeo UK country manager, said: ‘The last 18 months have proved challenging on so many fronts, but the dedication and hard work Beechdale has shown in light of this deserves to be awarded.

‘Delivering consistently high performance, exceeding sales targets and garnering excellent customer satisfaction in the wake of a global pandemic makes me proud to award Beechdale Alfa Romeo UK Retailer of the Year.’

Beechdale was also commended at the recent Jeep Retailer of the Year Awards.

Although Thames Slough came out on top that night, Beechdale was mentioned for its impressive performance.

Both Jeep and Alfa Romeo are owned by Stellantis.

The firm also owns Citroen, Vauxhall, DS and Fiat among a host of other top brands.