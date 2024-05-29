Bentley appoints Porsche vehicle development chief as new chairman and CEO

Porsche’s vehicle development chief, Frank-Steffen Walliser, has quit the German brand after nearly 30 years in order to become the new boss of Bentley.

Frank-Steffen Walliser will step down from his position in Stuttgart before taking over as chairman and CEO at Bentley on July 1.

The decision marks an end to close to three decades with Porsche, which he joined way back in 1995, after studying mechanical engineering.

His time with the company saw him oversee the development of the 918 Sypder before taking over management of the 911 and 718 production lines.

He also served as head of motorsport and has held his current position – in charge of vehicle development – since 2022.

He will now replace Adrian Hallmark, at Bentley, who announced his own move to Aston Martin earlier this year.

Bosses say they are thrilled with the appointment and are looking forward to working with Walliser.

Gernot Döllner, chairman of the board of management of Audi AG, responsible for Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Ducati, said: ‘In Frank-Steffen Walliser, Bentley is getting an experienced engineer with distinct product and technology expertise and entrepreneurial experience who brought brand-defining models to the streets at Porsche, including the 918 Spyder.

‘On Bentley’s ongoing path toward becoming the leading provider in the luxury segment, his many years of experience and knowledge of the luxury segment will be invaluable.

Walliser himself added: ‘I am approaching this job with great respect and looking forward to having a team in Crewe that has shown impressive performance over the last few years.

‘The continuing transformation of the automotive industry will be a major task for Bentley as well, a task that I am happy to take on with the team. I am convinced Bentley will continue to set standards in the luxury segment in the future.’