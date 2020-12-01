Bentley is now offering customers the option to trim their cars’ doors in tweed.

Mulliner – the firm’s bespoke commissioning service – has introduced four ‘contemporary’ tweed options on the Flying Spur, Continental GT and Bentayga models.

The ‘Cheltenham’ option features ‘countryside greens’; ‘Glen Plaid–Tolsta Beach’ makes a ‘confident statement with its bold check pattern’, while ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Sand Herringbone’ match dark and light interiors.

Bentley says the move is part of its focus in offering more sustainably-sourced materials in its cars.

The tweed is sourced from Lovat Mill, which is based in the Scottish Borders town of Hawick.

The mill uses a ‘dry’ production facility that has no negative effect on the local natural environment and they use no hazardous industrial chemicals.

The new tweed options will be available as part of Mulliner’s Personal Commissioning Guide, which allows customers to see the personalisation options available to them and be guided by a Bentley sales person.

It’s not the first time that tweed has been incorporated into Bentley designs, however. In collaboration with Savile Row tailors, Huntsman, Mulliner created the ‘Sportsman’ Bentayga, utilising the Peck 62 tweed on the passenger and driver fascias.

In the Continental GT Equestrian Edition, meanwhile, Mulliner used diamond quilted tweed fabrics for the door inlays and rear quarter panels.

Last year, Bentley also became the first manufacturer to offer a tweed effect hood with the Continental GT Convertible, and more recently tweed featured in the the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.