A Berkshire Rolls-Royce dealership has been named one of the world’s best.

The Sunningdale showroom, which is part of the Sytner Group, was awarded the trophy for Global Bespoke Dealer of the Year by the manufacturer during a series of virtual events.

It was also named Regional Dealer of the Year for Financial Services and Regional Dealer of the Year for Provenance Sales, as well as Regional Dealer of the Year Runner-Up for Sales.

The trophies are usually presented at the Rolls-Royce World Dealer Conference, but the pandemic restrictions meant this year’s awards – recognising and celebrating outstanding achievements by dealers across a range of categories throughout 2020 – had to be held online instead.

Five virtual events were arranged – one for each of its global regions.

Chief executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: ‘Our dealer partners are the foundation of our extended worldwide Rolls-Royce family.

‘They are the face, voice and living proof of our brand and its promises to our customers.

‘These global awards recognise and celebrate their outstanding achievements, and inspire greatness in all of us.

‘I extend my congratulations to all the winners, and my personal thanks to every individual in our dealer network around the world.’

The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars 2020 Global Dealer Awards

Global Sales Dealer of the Year

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Shanghai Puxi

Global Most Improved Dealer of the Year

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Saint Petersburg

Global Ownership Services Dealer of the Year

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Seattle

Global Provenance Dealer of the Year

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Beverly Hills

Global Bespoke Dealer of the Year

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sunningdale

Global CRM Excellence Award

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Fort Lauderdale

Social Media Excellence

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Doha

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Busan

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Hangzhou

Image: Google Street View