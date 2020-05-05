ADVERTISEMENT

It was – somewhat predictably – a dismal month for sales of new cars, with the SMMT announcing a 97.3 per cent drop on April 2019 but sales there still were – and the Tesla Model 3 shot to the top of the table at 658 units.

And it was the month where EVs shone, with the battery-electric Jaguar I-Pace second at 367 units.

Third was the Vauxhall Corsa, which went to 264 owners, fourth was the Vauxhall Crossland X (143) and fifth was the Ford Tourneo Custom at 108.

The remainder of the top 10 comprised the Peugeot Rifter (94), Seat Leon (80), Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Nissan Leaf at 72 units apiece and finally the Peugeot 308 at 67.

In contrast, March 2020 saw the VW Golf as the top seller at 7,103 units, followed by the Ford Fiesta with 6,687 examples sold, Mini (6,019), Ford Focus (5,985), Nissan Qashqai (5,907), Vauxhall Corsa (5,820), Mercedes-Benz A-Class (5,351), Kia Sportage (4,988), Tesla Model 3 (4,718) and the Range Rover Evoque (4,399).

