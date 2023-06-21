Big changes at car dealer Hendy Group as it drops Toyota and Lexus, but gains Vauxhall

Leaked staff communications shared with Car Dealer reveals that Hendy will ‘move away’ from Toyota and Lexus brands at four of its locations on the south coast but add two Vauxhall dealerships for the first time.

The email from the group’s chief executive Paul Hendy highlighted a number of changes and moves around the group to fill these locations.

Currently, Hendy has three Toyota dealerships in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Salisbury and one Lexus dealership in Poole.

It revealed to staff that it will be moving Genesis into its Lexus Poole site, becoming one of the first Genesis dealerships in the UK.

Ferndown Kia will move to Toyota Bournemouth and Toyota Christchurch will become a Kia showroom.

Toyota Salisbury will become a Vauxhall showroom as Hendy adds its first locations with the British brand.

Although it will retain its authorised repairer status for these brands, the workshop will move to the current Parts Call Centre.

The leaked document adds that the group will be ‘taking on the Vauxhall location in Branksome, Poole from Eden’ and it will come into effect from July 1, 2023.

The email from Paul Hendy adds that ‘this is an amazing location and opportunity for the Hendy Group and will support the Vauxhall Salisbury business.’

In the staff email, the group confirms that its existing brands will move into the current Toyota and Lexus sites from November 1.

The moves will also see Dacia Poole moving into the current Kia Ferndown location.

Hendy declined to comment on the moves.

Car Dealer has contacted Toyota UK for comment.

Image credit: Google Maps/Hendy Toyota Bournemouth