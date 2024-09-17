Big Motoring World ‘consolidates’ business by closing Peterborough Werrington used car supermarket

Used car supermarket group Big Motoring World is to close its Peterborough Werrington site as part of a new ‘consolidation’ programme.

The change, effective from October 1, will see the store’s staff, stock and sales operations move across town to the firm’s recently refurbished Peterborough Fengate showroom.

That site, which the firm has thrown millions of pounds at, will also be renamed ‘Big Motoring World Peterborough’ in order to reflect the Werrington closure.

Bosses say that they do not anticipate any redundancies coming as a result of the move and are looking forward to the seeing its business in the town brought under one roof.

Prior to the reshuffle, the Werrington store stocked premium brands, while Fengate sold a wide range of family vehicles.

The newly-consolidated site is expected to stock up to 600 cars, with CEO Laurence Vaughan saying it will form a key part of Big’s ambitious growth strategy.

He said: ‘We remain determined to grow our network to become the clear market leader in the car supermarket sector.

‘Consolidating our two Peterborough stores into a single, larger format is part of our strategic review to create operational efficiencies, a better working environment for our colleagues and a wider range of accessible choice for our customers

‘Our two Peterborough stores are just 10 minutes’ drive apart, meaning the disruption to our colleagues and customers is expected to be minimal.

‘We are pleased to confirm that all existing colleagues located at the Werrington store will be retained within the group.’

Big Motoring World has also made no secret of its desire to grow, following on from a period of turbulence in the boardroom.

Earlier this year, founder Peter Waddell was ousted in a move which is currently subject to High Court action.

Back in May, Waddell lost an attempt to gain a temporary injunction, which would have seen some of his rights at the company restored, with a judge labelling him ‘highly disruptive, hostile and offensive’.

The Waddell case so far

Following that ruling, Big confirmed a deal to buy three used car supermarket sites from the axed Carshop brand.

The premises in Norwich and Sheffield got up and running straight away and Vaughan has now confirmed that the flagship Camberley store will open on November 1.

The CEO added: ‘We are delighted to now be in a position where we can open our new Camberley store.

‘Camberley represents an exciting opportunity for our business to expand further, attracting a wider range of customers from Surrey, Berkshire, Hampshire and London.

‘The Big Motoring World model is built on providing outstanding value to customers backed up by excellent customer service and our new Camberley store will allow us to extend this proposition further across the country.’

Main image: Big Motoring World Peterborough Fengate