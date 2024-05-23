Day 2: Peter Waddell’s conduct comes under intense scrutiny as High Court case continues

The conduct of Peter Waddell came under intense scrutiny today as the Big Motoring World founder continued his bid to be reinstated at the car supermarket group.

Yesterday (May 22), we reported the 56-year-old is seeking an interim injunction in the High Court that would allow him to return to the business ahead of a full trial, likely to take place later this year, or early 2025.

The court heard from Waddell’s lawyers, who accused investors Freshstream of ‘freezing out’ the larger-than-life leader via a ‘very questionable’ disciplinary process.

This morning, it was the turn of Bluebell Cars, part of Freshstream, to put its case forward and attention quickly turned to Waddell’s behaviour.

Barrister George Spalton KC described his conduct as ‘abusive, racist, sexist, misogynistic and irrational’ in a bruising morning for Waddell.

He also claimed that allowing Waddell to return to Big Motoring World prior to a trial ‘risks creating genuine harm’ to the company.

‘We are dealing with a situation, sadly, where Mr Waddell’s conduct is out of control,’ he told Court 6 of the Royal Courts of Justice’s Rolls Building.

The lawyer added that if Waddell was allowed to return, senior managers had threatened to quit, banks had threatened to ‘debank’ the company and loans would be ‘impossible to raise’.

The court was also told that in one WhatsApp message, Waddell had allegedly told one employee to ‘go hang yourself’.

Spalton said that relations between Waddell and Freshstream had become ‘toxic’ and that it ‘cannot be right’ that the founder be allowed return.

Chances of deal appear slim

Car Dealer reported this morning that Waddell was willing to drop his calls to be reinstated as a director of the company – but only if certain demands were met.

Firstly. he wants Bluebell Cars – part of investment group Freshstream – to honour voting rights agreed with him as part of its initial investment deal.

The agreement said that Freshstream would not make any ‘material changes to the business or group’ without the written permission of Waddell.

Since being ousted, his lawyers say he has been ‘frozen out’.

Secondly, he is demanding the chance to appoint a non-executive director to the board so that they can act as his ‘eyes and ears’ at Big Motoring World.