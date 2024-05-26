Meet the experienced mediator who will decide whether to grant Peter Waddell’s High Court demands

This week has seen Car Dealer attending the High Court as Big Motoring World founder Peter Waddell battles to win back his voting rights at the company he founded.

On Friday, (May 24) we brought you the news that all evidence had been submitted to the Royal Courts of Justice as the 56-year-old seeks an interim injunction.

If granted, it would mean the majority shareholder would be awarded back voting and information rights as shareholder of the business, ahead of a full trial.

He had previously been calling to be reinstated as a director of the firm but his legal team dropped the claim during the hearing.

The decision will now fall to an experienced High Court judge, but who is the man who now has to decide what will happen next?

Judge Murray Rosen KC, has over four decades of legal experience behind him with expertise in culture, media and sports law.

He was appointed a QC (now KC) in the year 2000 and is also qualified as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators

His online profile on the 4 New Square Chambers website describes him as an ‘expert in English law’ and someone who ‘resolves disputes rather than fighting them’.

One of the most respected legal figures in the country, he is currently serving as the first Chair of the new Premier League Judicial Panel.

In that position, he is running the process of investigating Manchester City for alleged breaches of financial rules. The KC hit the headlines last year when City objected to his involvement – because he is an Arsenal fan!

Speaking after all evidence had been submitted in Waddell’s case, the KC said he would ‘reserve judgement’ on the issue.

He added that he would hope to publish his decision soon, but it may take until July due to his busy schedule.

Over the course of the two day hearing, the court heard several allegations of misconduct against Waddell, including claims of ‘abusive, racist, sexist, misogynistic and irrational’ behaviour.

Waddell denied the allegations in a witness statement to the court.

The case so far:

The court was told a full trial ‘ought to be achievable by November’ and is expected to last between seven and 10 days.