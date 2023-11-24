Black Friday deal slashes 30% off Car Dealer Live ticket prices for limited time only

Car Dealer Live tickets have been cut by 30% in a limited time Black Friday deal which ends at midnight on Monday.

The Cyber Weekend offer has been applied to ALL ticket types, including dealer, supplier and streaming tickets to the event which will see some of the industry’s leading names give their take on the current state of the market.

Dealer tickets – available to car dealers only – are available at just £105 (usual price £150), supplier tickets are £210 (down from £300) and streaming tickets are £140, down from £200.

To book your tickets simply visit the CarDealerLive.co.uk website and use the code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout.

Car Dealer Live, sponsored by Auto Trader, will host used car supermarket boss Peter Waddell and franchised car dealer specialist Peter Vardy who will both give their unique takes on the car industry in two separate headline interviews.

The event is being held on March 7, 2024, at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon. Some 10% of all ticket prices will be donated to the automotive industry charity Ben.

The conference, organised in partnership with Auto Trader, will have a range of exclusive research papers revealed on the day from all partners, which include Automotive Transformation Group, Cox Automotive, iVendi and Google.

Car Dealer Live 2024 will have a used cars theme and will focus on the issues affecting this crucial area of the industry.

It will also host panels of car dealer bosses from the franchised, independent and luxury supercar worlds, as well as a car manufacturer panel where our guests will share their views and advice on the year ahead.

On the franchised dealer panel, Swansay Motor Group’s Peter Smyth and Wessex Garages’ Chris Wiseman will give their opinions.

The luxury dealer panel will host Tom Hartley of the eponymous car dealer, and Brett Ward, CTO of luxury franchised dealer group HR Owen.

And on the independent dealer panel, electric car specialist and founder of EV Experts, Estelle Miller, will join car supermarket Carbase’s Alex Jones. Nicola Dobson, pre-owned director of Stellantis, will sit alongside a panel of as yet unnamed guests, on the manufacturer pane

More panellists will be announced for the sessions in the coming weeks, as well as more details about the research papers.

The Cyber Weekend offer ends at midnight on Monday. Book your tickets before then using the BLACKFRIDAY code here.