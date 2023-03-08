BMW now says Mini Electric WILL be built in the UK after all – report

Production of the new wave of the Mini Electric WILL be taking place in the UK after all following a U-turn by parent company BMW, it’s being reported.

The German manufacturer dealt Mini’s assembly plant near Oxford – and the UK’s automotive industry as a whole – a major blow last October when it suddenly announced that it would be shifting the work to China.

According to a report by The Times, BMW had decided that the UK factory wasn’t ‘geared up for electric vehicles’.

But Car magazine is now saying that BMW executives have had a rethink and are poised to rubber-stamp the deal later this week.

It says that when factories across the BMW network were given the chance to bid for investment, Plant Oxford convinced the company that it really does have what it takes.

Car cited a source as telling it that Mini needed more electric factories because it was aiming for sales to increase from 293,000 to 500,000 a year by 2030. By the end of 2030, Mini has vowed to be all-electric.

According to Car, the UK factory will transition to manufacturing both the three- and five-door Minis later this year.

It says the three-door version will be pure electric, with a petrol version with 1.5-litre three-cylinder and 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines as well.

The Mini Electric will be joined by the next version of the Mini Cabriolet, which is made in the Netherlands at the moment.

The new electric Mini Cabriolet will start production in 2025.