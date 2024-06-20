BMW reveals completely redesigned X3 now available as plug-in hybrid

BMW has revealed a completely redesigned version of one of its longest standing SUV models, the X3.

The new X3 has a heavily revised interior and exterior, and is now available as a plug-in hybrid.

Prices will start from £46,800 for the standard 20 xDrive while the top-spec M50 xDrive will start at £64,990.

Order books are open now with the first cars being delivered to UK customers in the fourth quarter of this year.

The new plug-in hybrid model comes in at £56,340 for the 30e xDrive and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to electric motor and eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox.

This generates a total power output of 294bhp and can now achieve between 50 and 56 miles on electric power alone.

However, all models come as standard with four-wheel-drive and petrol engine models all come with a 48V mild hybrid system.

The exterior design now features BMW’s large front kidney grille, flared wheel arches, a flush-mounted rear window with a long roof spoiler. The front headlights and daytime running lights all receive a new L-shape design.

Inside, the new X3 features BMW’s latest iDrive system, as well as an increase in boot space. There’s now 570 litres of stowage capacity with the seats up (460 litres for the PHEV), extending to 1,700 litres with the seats folded down (1,600 litres for the PHEV).