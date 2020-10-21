Are you making the most of GAP insurance as a dealer?

BNP Paribas Cardif Limited is a specialist in the field, with more than 20 years’ experience of the UK automotive market.

It has an in-house team of highly skilled and trained motor experts who design, develop and administer industry-leading GAP insurance, providing a great revenue stream for dealerships.

Guaranteed Asset Protection insurance – to give it its full name – is a safety net for your customers if their vehicle is stolen or written off as a total loss, as it covers the cost left behind by the motor insurance as a result of vehicle depreciation.

There are a number of different types of product and cover, and here, BNP Paribas Cardif Ltd takes us through them, highlighting the specific features that makes them such an important upsell for dealers.

MODELS OF GAP INSURANCE

Return to Invoice GAP: This insurance product covers the difference between the motor insurer’s total loss settlement offer and the original invoice price of the vehicle.

Return to Invoice (RTI) & Finance Shortfall GAP

This combination product pays the higher amount of:

• the difference between the motor insurer’s total loss settlement offer and the original invoice price of the vehicle, or

• the difference between the total loss settlement amount and the finance early-settlement amount.

Equivalent Vehicle GAP

This product pays the difference between the motor insurer’s total loss-settlement offer and the current replacement cost of a vehicle equivalent in age/mileage and specification to the insured vehicle.

Contract Hire GAP

This product is designed for customers who lease their vehicle and pays the difference between the motor insurer’s total loss settlement and the contract hire early-termination charge at the date of the total loss.

With innovative features relating to sustainability and more, it can differentiate your product from other products in the market.

The opportunity for a custom-made product that caters for your specific business needs is also available (terms and conditions apply).

Our products and processes are also built to fully comply with the regulatory framework.

With industry regulation toughening, it is important to anticipate the future of the automotive structure and to understand the necessary changes needed in order to comply with legislation.

BNP Paribas Cardif Ltd’s financial stability and market monitoring gives us a step ahead in the market to prepare and adapt for any regulatory changes.

PRODUCT BENEFITS

• Gain key additional revenue streams

• Provide bespoke GAP products that are specific to your customers’ needs (terms and conditions apply)

• Meet specific business objectives with a diverse product offering

• Greater customer retention from additional touch points

• Maximise commercial opportunities by leveraging on our expertise

BENEFITS OF PARTNERING WITH BNP PARIBAS CARDIF LTD

• We’ve been providing motor industry products and services for more than 20 years

• Strong partnership culture, ensuring your brand stays protected

• Partnership expertise – supporting partners is in our core business model worldwide

• Dealer care and experience – full support and knowledge for your network

• Ensured quality service – fully in-house operational chain

• Customer-centred – products, processes and culture are built around your customers

• Solidity and sustainability – the reliability of a leading global financial organisation

We are here to support your needs and those of your customers, providing the peace-of-mind motoring that your customers deserve.

Contact BNP Paribas Cardif today to learn more about our products and partnership opportunities: motor.partnerships@bnpparibascardif.co.uk or +44 (0)800 298 0268.

ABOUT BNP PARIBAS CARDIF LTD

BNP Paribas Cardif is the insurance arm of the global and leading bank BNP Paribas, with more than 200 partnerships in the automotive market in over 30 countries.

The international reach and global market intelligence complements our in-depth local knowledge of the UK market.

We offer a breadth of services and depth of knowledge to meet all the needs of a growing, progressive automotive business.

BNP Paribas Cardif Ltd plays an essential role in the lives of its policyholders, providing them with essential savings when they take their vehicle in for repair, and motor protection solutions that protect them from the impact of unforeseen events.

With a commitment to have a positive impact on society and to make insurance accessible to the largest possible number of people, BNP Paribas Cardif Ltd continually enhances its motor protection products and services, reduces the number of exclusions and simplifies the insurance subscription process to expand the access of insurance.

Thanks to this approach, it contributes to greater solidarity in society.

