Car dealers are increasingly going online to find retail-ready vans as the customer demand for good-quality used LCVs grows.

That’s according to Adesa UK, which says it has seen more and more retailers logging on to its Upstream platform to search for vans.

Managing director Jonathan Holland said: ‘We are seeing an unprecedented demand for used commercial vehicles and that demand shows no signs of abating.

‘A growing number of dealers, some of whom would normally only source cars, are coming to us to buy retail-ready light commercials for customers requiring vans.

‘This increase in demand has undoubtedly been boosted by the number of start-ups joining the growing home delivery market.’

The specialist online vehicle remarketing provider is reporting higher demand for all vehicle sizes from car-derived vans up to panel vans, and good condition is of prime importance for buyers.

‘What has become apparent is that car dealers are not necessarily buying on price,’ said Holland, pictured.

‘More pressing concerns for them are condition, service history and functionality, with many actively bidding for vans to meet specific customer requirements.’

Adesa says it also thinks a slowdown in the supply of some new models has boosted demand, which in turn has led to high levels of return business from dealers wanting to restock.