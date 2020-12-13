Motorway.co.uk is now revealing the reserve price on all vehicles that are on Motorway Pro.

The marketplace for privately owned used cars says that’ll help make bidding in its daily auctions faster and more transparent.

The new feature has been launched following a survey by Motorway across its 1,000-plus dealer network.

It found that many dealers preferred to see the seller’s reserve price rather than its guide price to help them bid with greater confidence.

Dealers now know immediately the minimum the seller is willing to accept.

Combined with other key information including CAP pricing, they now have all they need to make an informed bid right at their fingertips, said Motorway.

James Bush, sales director at Motorway, said: ‘Listening to our dealer community and acting on their feedback is fundamental to how we build our platform.

‘Motorway is designed to make purchasing the best stock far more efficient by leveraging technology and cutting out the middlemen.

‘Our dealers told us that seeing the sellers’ reserve price would help them make more informed bids faster, so that’s exactly what we’ve done.’