Dealers using the Motorway used car marketplace platform can now bid by proxy to secure exclusive stock directly from private sellers.

This latest feature on Motorway Pro lets dealers set a maximum price they’re willing to pay for the cars.

It then automatically bids up on their behalf in £100 increments. If they’re the only bidder, their final bid will be set at the reserve price, or their maximum bid amount if lower than the reserve.

Motorway, which launched in 2017, has continued its daily auctions through the current lockdown as it’s online-only.

Sales director James Bush said: ‘We’re constantly listening to feedback from our dealer community to make our service and technology even better.

‘Proxy bidding has been one of our most-requested features and we’re delighted to make this a reality.

‘This powerful new functionality allows dealers to bid at a time convenient to them, giving them greater flexibility when using Motorway and making sure they never overpay to secure a vehicle.’

In another boost, all new dealers are being offered free transport on their first purchase through Motorway until the end of 2020.

Which used cars have been proving hot at auction?