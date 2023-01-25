Bottoms up! Dacia dealerships to give away hot water bottles in cheeky response to heated seats subscriptions

Dacia is to give away hot water bottles via selected dealerships in a tongue-in-cheek dig at manufacturers that charge people a subscription for features such as activating heated seats.

The budget subsidiary of Renault said switching on heated seats was just one example of the latest attempts by some car makers to make consumers pay for features their car already has, using web-based connected car technology to activate or disable the extras on a subscription basis.

Its top-spec Sandero Stepway, Duster and Jogger are fitted with heated seats as standard, and Dacia said it was highlighting its opposition to the growing industry trend while coming to the rescue of chilly drivers during these cold months.

The Romanian car maker’s ‘Heated Seat Saviours’ will be available from Dacia Staples Corner in Brent Cross, Dacia Manchester in Trinity Way and Dacia Swansea in Fendrod Way, Llansamlet on Wednesday, February 1 and Thursday, February 2 between 9am and 4pm on a first-come first-served basis.

After picking up their hot water bottle, motorists can fill it up as per the instructions provided and put it on their car seat before driving to warm it up. Dacia also emphasises that the hot water bottle must be removed before driving.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: ‘Our “Heated Seat Saviours” are a bit of fun, but they do highlight the direction the wider industry is going regarding subscription-based access to features.

‘Asking someone to pay extra to activate factory-fitted equipment certainly isn’t Dacia!

‘We believe in simplicity, offering our customers technology that makes driving more convenient and comfortable with features included in a car’s initial price.

‘Whether consumers view heated seats as essential or not, our commitment to value and a fuss-free ownership experience means that we will only ever ask them to push a button to enjoy them.’

The hot water bottles are available while stocks last and no purchase has to be made. Other terms and conditions also apply.

