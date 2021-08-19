Bowker BMW launches search for local mobility community champion

Two Lancashire businesses have joined forces to launch a search for a community champion who is struggling with personal mobility.

Bowker BMW centres in Blackburn and Preston are organising a new competition with the first prize donated by Modern Mobility in Clitheroe and Blackburn.

The first prize scooter is a Pride Go-Go ES8 Boot Scooter.

Bowker BMW motability specialist, Andrew Holden, said: ‘I’ve spoken to hundreds of customers who struggle with their mobility. I’ve seen how the right blend of transport solutions can transform the lives of people who struggle to get around.

‘This competition couldn’t be simpler. It’s for anyone in Lancashire who knows a friend or family member who would benefit most from a free mobility scooter.

‘They can quickly nominate someone by sharing a couple of sentences that describe the reason they should win and the kind of impact that winning a free scooter will have on their lives.’

Modern Mobility sales manager, Russell Curry, said: ‘Like Bowker, we always try to offer a little bit extra for our customers when we can.

‘By joining forces in this competition with Bowker we can do just that.

‘This is a great way for two local businesses to work together. The scooter is a special prize for someone who is not as mobile as they would like to be.

‘Andrew and I had a coffee and decided we should work together. When you share the same values, it really is that easy for businesses to collaborate! This competition is proof! Good luck to everyone who is nominated!’

In 2019, Andrew Holden was crowned best Motability specialist in the country.

Information on how to enter the competition is available by clicking here. Entries can be made until August 30, 2021. The prize draw will be made in September.

Pictured: Bowker BMW’s Andrew Holden, left, with Modern Mobility sales manager, Russell Curry