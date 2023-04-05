Bowker Mini teams up with Ribble River Trust to plant more than 400 trees

Bowker Mini staff have volunteered with the Ribble River Trust by planting trees as part of ongoing efforts to improve the river and tributaries.

The charity effort was part of the Mini UK Big Love campaign, which encourages Mini dealers nationwide to establish strong connections with their local community.

Seven staff from Bowker Motor Group planted more than 400 saplings just off Spring Lane in Samlesbury.

The trees will help reduce the River Darwen flood risk, a River Ribble tributary, and aid carbon capture.

Jonathan Rogan, head of business, said: ‘Thank you to everyone who turned up for a fantastic tree planting day.

‘Since last year, our collaboration with the Ribble Rivers Trust has become a volunteering highlight.

‘Despite the weather, this latest event is another example of how our volunteering and charity partnerships make life at Bowker Mini unique.’

Amy Lancaster-Hall, group marketing manager, added: ‘The Ribble Rivers Trust offers a wide range of activities for our staff to participate in, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

‘We’ll continue promoting conservation efforts at our Centre and encourage our MINI owners to join us in volunteering too!’

Jack Spees, CEO of The Ribble Rivers Trust, said: ‘Our volunteers are vital to the success of our conservation projects.

‘Volunteering is an amazing way to enjoy the outdoors, meet new people, and learn new skills.

‘We’re thrilled that Bowker MINI staff were able to help us with the tree planting in Samlesbury.’

Imagine caption: Bowker Mini staff including director Jonathan Rogan (second right) join Charlotte Ireland and David Bevis (in green tops) from The Ribble Rivers Trust to plant trees as part of the Mini UK Big Love Campaign