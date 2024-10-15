Brindley Group ends 30 years of Nissan sales in Cannock as it swaps brand for Hyundai

Brindley Group is ending new Nissan sales in Cannock after three decades as part of an exciting ‘new chapter’ for the retailer.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit has represented the Japanese brand in the Midlands town since the early 1990s but change is now afoot.

The site is to be transformed as part of Brindley’s ongoing partnership with Hyundai and will instead represent the South Korean brand.

The premises will become the dealer group’s ‘Halo’ showroom for Hyundai, marking an end to three decades of Nissan sales there.

Brindley Cannock will continue to represent Nissan for aftersales services with a dedicated service reception for existing Nissan and Mitsubishi customers, which will replace the existing parts reception.

Bosses say that customers can expect the same ‘excellent’ customer service that they’re used to at the site, which will remain open throughout the construction process.

Che Watson, Brindley Group’s chairman, said: ‘We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter for our site and can’t wait to welcome both our loyal customers and new faces to what promises to be a fantastic new dealership.

‘Throughout the construction process, we will remain fully operational and committed to meeting all your motoring needs.

‘Your satisfaction remains our top priority, and we look forward to continuing to provide the excellent service you’ve come to expect from us.’

Additionally, as part of wider plans for future development, Brindley is announcing their plans to consolidate the current MG dealership site in Cannock into its Wolverhampton site.

The move will help create a single, strong MG site for Brindley Group. The plans include extensive refurbishments at the dealership, taking place throughout autumn 2024 to ensure the continued success of the site for many years to come.