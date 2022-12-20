Bristol Street Motors gets festive with Christmas donation to hospital charity

Bristol Street Motors has been getting into the festive spirit by dolling out selection boxes for a charity to give to children who need hospital care this Christmas.

Bristol Street Motors Worcester Ford and Citroen handed 100 Cadbury’s selection boxes over to Worcestershire Acute Hospital Charity as part of an ongoing partnership.

The chocolates will now be given to young patients who require A&E treatment over the festive period.

Bosses say they are proud to support the local charity and hope the boxes ‘bring smiles to the children’s faces’.

Johnny Best, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Worcester Ford and Citroen, said: ‘There can’t be many of our colleagues or customers who haven’t used the services of one of the local hospitals, so we are very proud to support the charity, which in turn supports the hospitals.

‘We all hope that the chocolate selection boxes bring a smile to the children’s faces.’

Nicky Langford, community fundraising officer, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals Charity, added: ‘We were so delighted that the team from Bristol Street Motors Worcester Ford and Citroen were able to partner with the charity again this year to provide 100 selection boxes for our Accident and Emergency departments.

‘The teams are always thrilled to receive them, and they will certainly bring a little comfort to any children who unfortunately have to visit our A&E departments over the festive period.

‘We are very grateful for the dealership’s support and look forward to working with Johnny and the team again in the months ahead.’