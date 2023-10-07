Bristol Street Motors Hyundai dealership backs two young gymnasts as they hunt for gold

A Sunderland Hyundai dealership has allowed two young gymnasts to realise their lifelong dreams of representing Great Britain after stepping in to provide much-needed financial support.

Keira Redford, 16, and her competition partner Jessica Hodgeson, 12, were selected to represent GB in the European Championships after winning gold medals at the English and British Championships.

However, the pair initially thought they would have to turn the invitation down due to a lack of funding and the eye-watering costs associated with international competition.

In an attempt to try and get the money together, the two youngsters organised several fundraisers, with a target figure of £3,000.

They also wrote a heartfelt letter to Bristol Street Motors’ boss, Robert Forrester, through their local dealership Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Sunderland.

After reading the plea, Forrester and the dealership agreed a £1,000 sponsorship of the pair, allowing them to compete in the upcoming event.

Forrester, CEO of Bristol Street Motors, said: ‘We believe in supporting and nurturing talent, whether it is in a car showroom or in the gymnasium. Keira and Jessica have put the work in to get to this stage, training six days a week for years and winning some very prestigious competitions.

‘I am very proud that Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Hyundai has been able to support them on their journey to the next stage of their careers; we all wish them luck in Bulgaria!’

The youngsters are now looking forward to taking part in the competition and have promised to show off any medals at the dealership.

Redford said: ‘Jessica and I are incredibly grateful to Mr Forrester, Mr Smith and everyone at Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Hyundai for their generous support.

‘Competing at the European Championships is a dream come true for us and we’ve worked very hard to get here with Oliver Mattinson, our coach. Without him none of this would have been possible.

‘This sponsorship brings us one step closer to representing Great Britain and making our community, friends and family proud. We promise that if we pick up a medal, we’ll be back to visit the dealership!’

Craig Smith, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Hyundai, added: ‘Both Keira and Jessica have shown great dedication to reach the European Championships and we’re really pleased to be able to help them do their best in Bulgaria.

‘Not only are they champions of England and Britain, but now they’re in the running to be the champions of Europe!

‘We’re wishing them all the best and hope to see them in the dealership with another medal around their necks soon. Good luck, Keira and Jessica!’